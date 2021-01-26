The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
900 Holocaust survivors died of COVID-19 in Israel in 2020

A total of 179,600 Holocaust survivors live in Israel; 5,300 were infected with coronavirus over last year

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 26, 2021 14:02
A Holocaust survivor shows the number that was tattooed on his arm in a Nazi concentration camp during the Holocaust (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
A Holocaust survivor shows the number that was tattooed on his arm in a Nazi concentration camp during the Holocaust
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Seventeen thousand Holocaust survivors passed away in Israel in 2020, including 900 who died of the novel coronavirus, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday. 

Some 5,3000 survivors were infected with COVID-19 during the year. 

According to the CBS, in December there were a total of 179,600 Holocaust survivors in the country and that an additional 3,000 Israelis were recognized as survivors of the Holocaust during the last year. 

Women make up about 60 percent of the survivors in Israel and 64% of them are from Europe. All of the survivors are over the age of 75 and 17 percent are over the age of 90. 

The CBS released the statistics to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day which is on Wednesday. 
Among the survivors, close to 850 are over the age of 100, two thirds of which are women. 


