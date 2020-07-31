A confirmed coronavirus patient met with several MKs from Likud

The owner and CEO of Taglit Group, a company that offers cleaning and maintenance services to hundreds of institutes across Israel, was tested positive for coronavirus after he had visited the Knesset earlier this week, according to a report by N12. During his visit to the Knesset, Alon Azoulay met with several ministers, mainly from the Likud party. Among the MKs who met with Azoulay are Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Avi Dichter, Speaker of the Knesset Yariv Levin and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana. The Knesset Guard, responsible for the security of the Knesset building and protection of Knesset members, announced that all MKs and staffers who came in contact with Alon Azoulay were asked to stay at home until further instructions from the Health Ministry that will clarify whether they are required to enter quarantine or not. "We are operating together with Health Ministry officials to test everyone involved as soon as possible and to carry out an epidemiological inquiry," a press release by the Knesset Guard read.