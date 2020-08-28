Abandoned tanks, weapons found by hikers in Golan Heights

Families hiking in the Golan Heights found tanks full of equipment and weapons in an open field without any supervision or guard on Thursday, according to Channel 12 news.
Video taken by the families shows the IDF tanks simply sitting in a field without any guard. The person filming entered the tank and showed weapons and ammunition without anyone stopping them.
משפחות שטיילו היום ברמת הגולן נדהמו למצוא טנקים בשטח פתוח ללא כל השגחה או שמירה. הטנקים פתוחים כשבפנים ציוד ואמצעי לחימה, מאגים ומרגמות. גישה מלאה לתא המפקד, התותחן והטען. דו״צ בתגובה חריפה: מדובר בתקלה חריגה וחמורה. הנושא יתוחקר באופן מיידי ע״י המפקדים ויוצג עד לרמת אלוף. צפו pic.twitter.com/MPtX6ksnq6— עופר חדד Ofer Hadad (@Ofer_Hadad) August 27, 2020
"This is an exceptional and serious malfunction that does not meet the standard expected by the IDF," said the IDF Spokesperson Unit in response to the incident. "The issue will be investigated immediately by the commanders and will be presented up to the level of the regional commander. Lessons will be learned and those responsible will be prosecuted and severely punished. After the incident, security around the vehicles was tightened and procedures were sharpened for all soldiers and commanders."The incident comes amid heightened tensions in northern Israel after Hezbollah terrorists fired at IDF soldiers along the Lebanon-Israel border on Tuesday night.