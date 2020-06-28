The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Actor slammed online for video poking fun of Trump’s ‘present’

Established actor Dov Navon pretends to be Jokey smurf in a video critical of the planned Israeli annexation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 28, 2020 19:48
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Actor Dov Navon appears in a video sponsored by the Geneva Initiative NGO, critical of the planned Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley and 30% of the West Bank. In it, Navon is dressed as Jokey smurf in a coffee shop while wearing a facial mask as fitting our coronavirus time.

Just like Jokey smurf, who is famous for offering people a present which explodes in their faces, Navon offers to the audience a present courtesy of “that loud mouth in the US," referring to US President Donald Trump, to someone "who knows about presents,” referri Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who allegedly accepted cigars, champagne, suits and money from relatives and so-called friends. Netanyahu even addressed Knesset in May 2017 and said that “it is ok to accept presents from friends.” 
When Navon opens the present, it explodes in his face as well as the faces of everyone in the coffee shop. Which, for Israelis, is a reminder to suicide bomber attacks.
The video was released on Sunday on the NGO’s Twitter account and already merited responses from both pro-annexation and anti-annexation people.
Former Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich re-tweeted the video with the caption “the Left presents: Diplomatic steps that exploded in our faces in coffee shops.” He went on to say that “such a show of self-awareness we didn’t have here for a long time.”
Among the Israeli right-wing supporters, the Oslo Peace accords are connected to a wave of suicide attacks.
Those who object to the planned Israeli annexation warn that not only would it damage Israel’s relations with the EU, Egypt and Jordan, it would also lead to Israel being in control of Palestinians who are unable to vote or hold public office in the land they find themselves in.
Those who support the annexation point to the long-standing Palestinian refusal to come to terms with the state of Israel existing as a Jewish state within its borders and claim that Trump’s peace plan is meant to lead to a Palestinian state on the remaining 70% of West Bank lands.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Bezalel Smotrich
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reconciliation starts with ending racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by