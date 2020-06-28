Actor slammed online for video poking fun of Trump’s ‘present’

Actor Dov Navon appears in a video sponsored by the Geneva Initiative NGO, critical of the planned Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley and 30% of the West Bank. In it, Navon is dressed as Jokey smurf in a coffee shop while wearing a facial mask as fitting our coronavirus time.
Just like Jokey smurf, who is famous for offering people a present which explodes in their faces, Navon offers to the audience a present courtesy of “that loud mouth in the US," referring to US President Donald Trump, to someone "who knows about presents,” referri Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who allegedly accepted cigars, champagne, suits and money from relatives and so-called friends. Netanyahu even addressed Knesset in May 2017 and said that “it is ok to accept presents from friends.” When Navon opens the present, it explodes in his face as well as the faces of everyone in the coffee shop. Which, for Israelis, is a reminder to suicide bomber attacks. The video was released on Sunday on the NGO’s Twitter account and already merited responses from both pro-annexation and anti-annexation people. Former Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich re-tweeted the video with the caption “the Left presents: Diplomatic steps that exploded in our faces in coffee shops.” He went on to say that “such a show of self-awareness we didn’t have here for a long time.”
Among the Israeli right-wing supporters, the Oslo Peace accords are connected to a wave of suicide attacks. Those who object to the planned Israeli annexation warn that not only would it damage Israel’s relations with the EU, Egypt and Jordan, it would also lead to Israel being in control of Palestinians who are unable to vote or hold public office in the land they find themselves in. Those who support the annexation point to the long-standing Palestinian refusal to come to terms with the state of Israel existing as a Jewish state within its borders and claim that Trump’s peace plan is meant to lead to a Palestinian state on the remaining 70% of West Bank lands.
מה מסתתר במתנה שקיבל דב נבון מדונלד טראמפ? pic.twitter.com/xympJqvQ97— יוזמת ז'נבה (@YozmatGeneva) June 28, 2020
