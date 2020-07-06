The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After 76 years Israeli discovers fate of father killed by Nazis in Rome

David Reicher was only three months old when his father disappeared forever at the beginning of 1944.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 6, 2020 19:18
Italy's new President Mattarella visits the Fosse Ardeatine, National Monument and Memorial Cemetery of victims of German occupation, in Rome. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Italy's new President Mattarella visits the Fosse Ardeatine, National Monument and Memorial Cemetery of victims of German occupation, in Rome.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Seventy-six years after his father perished in the Holocaust, an Israeli man discovered his fate and where his remains are located, thanks to the help of Yad Vashem and the Italian authorities.
David Reicher was only three months old when his father disappeared forever at the beginning of 1944. Less than two years before, David’s parents Ethel and Moshe had fled Poland and found shelter in Italy, but shortly after the Nazis occupied the country, ramping up the persecution of Jews from discrimination to deportation and extermination.
“I did not know anything about what happened to my father except that he was killed in Rome,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “Our mother never spoke about what happened.”
The Reichers immigrated to Israel right after the war ended in 1945. For the rest of her life, David’s mother remained very reluctant to open up about that period. Years and decades passed without any development.
“Recently a cousin of my wife, Shoshana Yosef enrolled in a program at Yad Vashem and started doing some research about my family,” he recalled.
During the program, called "From Roots to Trees," a course focused on exploring family history through archival research, Yosef began to find information about Moshe Reicher, discovering, among other things, that he was also known by another name, Marian.
Further research uncovered that the name Marian Reicher appeared among the victims of an infamous Nazi mass massacre carried out in the Ardeatine Caves near Rome on March 23, 1944.
After 33 Nazi soldiers were killed by Italian partisans, the Germans decided to execute 335 men, including 76 Jews who were imprisoned in the Italian capital’s jail to be sent to death camps. After the war, most remains were identified, but for nine of them this was not possible. The massacre is remembered every year in Italy and Italian authorities regularly paid a visit to the site to honor the victims.
“After we contacted the organization that runs the memorial site, they asked me to send my DNA for a comparison,” he recalled. “On April 17, I received an email from the organization saying that a general of the Italian army wanted to speak to me. Two days later we talked and he told me that they had identified my father’s remains. It was incredibly moving.”
The Italian authorities told David that as soon as the coronavirus crisis will allow it, a proper ceremony to honor his father will be organized, with the cooperation of the Jewish community of Rome, to which the majority of the Jewish victims belonged to.
In Italy, more documents about the Reicher family were also uncovered, for example reporting the exact places where David and his sister, a year and a half older than him, were born, in two small towns in the north east of the country.
The seventy-six year old explained to the Post that he has travelled to Italy and Rome in the past, but it did not feel a particular connection. For the future however, he intends to visit all the locations that he discovered have been part of his family’s history, first and foremost his father’s tomb.
“I’m just waiting for the coronavirus emergency to be over to be able to travel,” he said. “Every year I used to light a candle to commemorate my father on Yom Hashoah, because I did not know the exact date when he died. Now I do. Moreover, this year Yom Hashoah fell on April 20, right when I found out that they had identified his remains. This coincidence was also very meaningful.”
In the meantime, David has told the story to all his children and grandchildren.
“They are all very excited. Everyone wants to come to Rome with me,” he concluded.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors holocaust child survivors
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by