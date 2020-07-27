The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
After giving birth, olim women are still waiting to see their families

MK Michal Cotler-Wush is working hard to allow family visits for Olim and lone soldiers, despite the restrictions that are in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

By JOSH ARONSON/ MAARIV  
JULY 27, 2020 19:03
Zeev Elkin welcomes olim on the 53rd Nefesh B'Nefesh flight as it lands in Israel (photo credit: STEVE LINDE)
Zeev Elkin welcomes olim on the 53rd Nefesh B'Nefesh flight as it lands in Israel
(photo credit: STEVE LINDE)
Following Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh's appeal, Population and Immigration Authority reviewed the criteria allowing family visits from abroad, according to Maariv. Now, Wush is struggling to include the 183 women that gave birth before the new changes took effect.
As someone who made aliyah from Canada when she was 17, MK Michal Cotle-Wunsh understands the importance of familial support for olim, especially during these difficult times. Wush is working hard to allow family visits for olim and lone soldiers, despite the restrictions that are in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In an interview with Maariv, Wush said that "following my appeal to the Population and Immigration Authority, some two weeks ago the criteria for family visits from abroad were revised."
Wush further added that "the new criteria allowing families to visit expectant mothers, a month before and a month after they give birth.
Recently, some 183 olim women that gave birth since the outbreak have asked me to ensure that the new criteria will apply for them as well, so that their parents can come and see them."
Wunsh shared her personal story, "as someone who made aliyah herself and gave birth by entirely by herself I can say that being alone during this time is not exactly an easy thing. The need for the new olim for familial support is legitimate, and is essential for their continued stay in Israel."



