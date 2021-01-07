The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ahead of COVID-19 lockdown, Health Ministry urges haredim to pray outside

The new lockdown prohibits indoor gatherings of more than five people, meaning that communal Jewish prayer services, which require a quorum of 10 men, are forbidden from taking place in synagogues.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 7, 2021 18:36
Jewish men pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. April 19, 2020. (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Jewish men pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. April 19, 2020.
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
As the new national COVID-19 lockdown takes effect with its strict limitations on indoor gatherings, the Health Ministry is once again embarking on a campaign to persuade the ultra-Orthodox community to pray outdoors.
The new lockdown prohibits indoor gatherings of more than five people, meaning that communal Jewish prayer services, which require a quorum of 10 men, are forbidden from taking place in synagogues.
But the regulations do allow a maximum of 10 people to gather outdoors, so the Health Ministry has renewed its campaign for prayer services in the open air.
Outdoor prayer services have become a regular feature of religious life during the pandemic, including in the ultra-Orthodox community, although large components of the community have also disregarded the regulations and have continued to pray indoors as well.
Regulations prohibiting the gathering of more than 20 people for communal prayers were increasingly flouted during the last shutdown, as were restrictions on other forms of gatherings, including for weddings.  
The new campaign, including posters and notices being disseminated in the ultra-Orthodox media and neighborhoods, mentions specifically the highly contagious new variant of COVID-19, the so-called “British mutation,” and the high rate of infection it can cause.
“Listen to the great rabbis who have called [on the public] to obey the regulations of the Health Ministry, take advantage of the [current] pleasant weather and pray in open spaces,” reads one advertisement.
On Monday, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the two leading rabbis of the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community, issued a joint statement calling on the ultra-Orthodox public to adhere to health guidelines to stop the spread of infection and prevent a situation in which communal prayer and Torah study is halted.
The two rabbis said in particular that the elderly and people in high-risk groups should avoid indoor areas and try to pray outdoors, as should anyone else able to do so.
Rabbi David Stav, chair of the religious-Zionist Tzohar rabbinical association, has however publicly opposed prayer services of ten men outdoors, saying it will not be possible to restrict them to just 10 men.
“The decision to allow outdoor minyanim [quoroum] of ten people is simply unsustainable.  If ten men are gathered outside, it’s entirely predictable that more will gather and it will quickly get out of control,” said Stav.
“The reality is that this simply opens the door for people to behave irresponsibly when it comes to this specific issue which then naturally carries over to other aspects of the lockdown.  The government needs to come to an absolute decision either allowing minyanim or prohibiting them.  Anything else is just inviting people to flaunt the rules.”


Tags Haredi prayer Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield

Donald Trump is not modest

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by