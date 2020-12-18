All countries designated red destinations by Health Ministry D-G

All countries will be designated as red destinations in order to combat the recent spike in coronavirus morbidity rates, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy decided on Friday, according to N12.Specifically, Levy signed a warrant that extends the status of currently green countries - the UAE, the Seychelles Islands and Rwanda - by one week, until Saturday, December 26. This means that in one week, those countries would receive the status of red countries, and Israelis still there would be required to enter quarantine upon return.
Levy was reportedly able to sign the warrant without receiving approval from the coronavirus cabinet, expected to meet on Sunday. According to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv, many ministers were not made aware of the decision.This means that the warrant is not final and that the decision may be revised during the next week.
Postponing the implementation of the decision to next week is meant to allow Israelis who are currently staying in green countries to return home without the need to quarantine, which was recently shortened to 10 days.
Levy's decision is meant to tackle the alarming increase in morbidity rates in Israel in the past few weeks, and address indications that many Israelis returning from Dubai contracted coronavirus during their trip.
