All major haredi centers now corona red cities

Rabbis call for community to vaccinate and get third corona shot

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 23, 2021 16:19
All the major haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population centers in the country are now considered to be corona red cities, after initially preserving a relatively low rate of infection during the latest Delta wave of the pandemic.
The haredi cities of Bnei Brak, Modi’in Illit, Beitar Illit and Elad are all considered red cities with high rates of infection, along with the smaller towns of Rechasim and Kiryat Ye’arim (Telz-Stone).
Severe cases of COVID infection are still relatively low for the haredi community, which registers 7% of severe cases while comprising 12% of the population.
Mani Hadad, a spokesman in the Health Ministry for the haredi sector, said that because community infection rates have lagged behind the general population by about two months, this figure might be expected to rise in the coming weeks.
Testing in the haredi sector is currently lower than its share of the population, standing at 9% compared with approximately 12% of the population.
Hadad said that the testing rate in the sector varies from week to week, and that testing last week stood at 12% in the community.
The infection spike in the sector has generally been attributed to the early return to studies in the haredi community, which starts at the beginning of the Jewish month of Elul, which fell this year on August 9.
Since then, the infection rate has steadily increased, with several outbreaks in yeshivas, Hadad said, especially among school-age children, with infection rates for those 24 and over much lower than those for 10-16 year olds.
Hadad also noted that there had been less inclination in both the hassidic and Sephardi sub-sectors of the haredi community to get the third vaccination shot, saying specifically that there is greater concern in the Sephardi community regarding rumors and false news about the vaccines, which has caused a lower rate of vaccination.
The ministry has embarked on a strong campaign to boost vaccination numbers, both for those who have not been vaccinated at all and those who have not yet received the booster shot.
The grand rabbis of the Gerrer, Vizhnitz and Belz hassidic communities, the largest hassidic groups in the country, have all called on their followers to get the third shot, with the Gerrer Rebbe himself recently receiving the booster.
Rabbi Shimon Baadani, a member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, and Rabbi Meir Mazuz, a prominent yeshiva dean in Bnei Brak and the Tunisian Sephardi community, have recently called on their followers to get the third shot, while Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Shlomo Amar made a general call on Sunday for vaccinations.
The daughter of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leading rabbi in the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic haredi community, said on Friday that her father had also called for all those eligible to get the third shot, as well as repeating his call for all those over age 12 to get vaccinated.


Tags Haredi vaccine COVID-19
