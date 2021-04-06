The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Amazon developing new cloud chip in Israel - report

Amazon would be the latest computing giant to do chip development in Israel.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 6, 2021 14:04
An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020 (photo credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)
An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020
(photo credit: LEE SMITH / REUTERS)
Is Amazon developing a new networking chip to power its cloud servers in Israel?
According to tech news site The Information, the global giant is working on creating new silicon chips for its hardware network switches with Annapurna Labs, the Israeli company Amazon acquired for $350 million in 2015.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s largest cloud company, with an estimated 47% of the entire cloud market in 2019. The company already builds its own switches, but the chips it uses are provided by Broadcom. Developing its own chip may allow Amazon to offer better performance and possibly provide new services not currently offered using Annapurna's machine learning software, The Information said.
Amazon would be the latest computing giant to do chip development in Israel. Intel has developed many of its most popular chips in Israel, and Nvidia is now doing so as well through Mellanox, the company it acquired for $7 billion last year. Microsoft has been developing chips in Israel for years, and is reportedly working on a secretive networking chip project for its Azure cloud service. Last week, Google said it would also launch a new chip R&D division in Israel as part of a plan to build its own motherboards. Google's R&D units in Israel currently focus mainly on software.
Amazon has been aggressively expanding its AWS presence in Israel. The company is hoping to win a government tender to set up a massive cloud server farm in Israel and move much of the government’s IT infrastructure to the cloud, a project worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The company, which has been active in Israel since 2014, first established its cloud infrastructure in Israel two years ago, and in December invested $30 million to collaborate with AllCloud to increase cloud computing in Israel.


Tags hi-tech israel tech amazon cloud technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a challenge for a divided Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by