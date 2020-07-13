The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amazon slashes shipping prices for small items to Israel

Though the service is resumed and prices are cut, the online shopping giant has yet to restore the prices that were in place before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 13, 2020 00:55
E-commerce giant Amazon has resumed shipping to Israel at reduced prices, Globes reported.
The announcement comes several months after Amazon halted all shipping to Israel altogether, and after Amazon resumed shipping at exorbitant prices for "express" services.

This reduction only applies to small items, where shipping costs only $7, Globes reported. By contrast, larger products that cost upwards of $50 can rack up shipping fees of $29.
Though the service is resumed and prices are cut, the online shopping giant has yet to restore the prices that were in place before the coronavirus pandemic struck, where Israelis received free shipping on purchases valued over $49, Globes reported.


