American mega Pastor Robert Jeffress honored by Friends of Zion Museum

Dr. Jeffress was in Israel with 400 congregants from the First Baptist Church, which is home to over 13,000 congregants, many of which visit the State of Israel yearly with him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2019 10:27
Pastor Robert Jeffress speaks before U.S. President Donald Trump at the Celebrate Freedom Rally in Washington, U.S. July 1, 2017. (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
Pastor Robert Jeffress speaks before U.S. President Donald Trump at the Celebrate Freedom Rally in Washington, U.S. July 1, 2017.
(photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
This past week, Dr. Robert Jeffress, the Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas was honored by the Friends of Zion Museum for his support of the State of Israel.
The Friends of Zion Museum tells the heroic stories of the non-Jews who have assisted the Jewish people throughout the Zionist movement as well as in critical times like the Holocaust. The Friends of Zion Museum was founded by Dr. Mike Evans. Both Evans and Jeffress serve on the Trump Faith Initiative, US President Donald Trump’s Evangelical Faith Board.
In December 2017, Dr. Mike Evans awarded Trump with the “Friend of Zion” Award in the Oval Office with the Trump Faith Initiative and White House leaders present. According to Evans, President Trump received the award for moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Dr. Jeffress was in Israel with 400 congregants from the First Baptist Church, which is home to over 13,000 congregants, many of which visit the State of Israel yearly with him. Almost a year ago, he gave the opening prayer at the US Embassy Dedication in Jerusalem, the official opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem.
Dr. Evans explained that “the partnership between the State of Israel and these amazing Christian Zionists is an unstoppable force. The Friends of Zion Museum is educating and activating these defenders of Israel. I want to thank Dr. Robert Jeffress for his support of the State of Israel and for bringing thousands of Christian to learn about Zionism.”
Jeffress noted that he was “amazed by all the Christian heroes who had saved the Jewish people over time and contributed to the establishment of the State of Israel. Thank you, Dr. Mike Evans and the Friends of Zion Museum for showing Christians all around the world their Zionist heroes!”
Dr. Robert Jeffress hosts a daily radio program, Pathway to Victory, which is broadcasted nationally on over 900 stations in Dallas-Fort Worth, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Washington, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Seattle. Jeffress’ weekly television program can be seen in 195 countries and on 11,295 cable and satellite systems throughout the world, including China and on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) and Daystar.
The Friends of Zion Museum recently surpassed 58 million members, making it one of the largest pro-Israel sites in the world. The museum is also known for its state-of-the-art technology and has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel, influencing the world and strengthening Israel’s relations globally. The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is a $100 million project, which is currently building a think tank, research center, ambassador institute and online university.
Opening its doors in 2015, the Friends of Zion Museum is located in the heart of central Jerusalem. The late president Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president and eighth prime minister, was the International Chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum. Dr. Mike Evans, prominent Christian Zionist, The New York Times bestselling author and founder of the Friends of Zion, is the International Chairman and Gen. Yossi Peled, former IDF general and former Knesset minister, is the chairman of FOZ’s Israeli board of trustees.


