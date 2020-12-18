The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Amid regional tensions, Gantz meets US Joint Chiefs Chairman

The three discussed current defense challenges and recent developments in the region and reviewed the current operational state of affairs.

By UDI SHAHAM  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 12:43
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Three weeks after the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, during the later’s trip to the region.
The meeting on Friday was also attended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.
Gantz highlighted the importance of continued pressure on the Iranian regime and pointed to the IDF’s military readiness to respond to any scenario of Iranian regional aggression or nuclear armament.
“We will work in partnership to respond to any scenario on the Iranian front and work together, along with our allies, to confront our common threats, so as to protect stability in the Middle East,” said.
Gantz thanked the top general for the American commitment to Israel’s security and expressed his appreciation for the close collaboration between the Israeli and American militaries, which, he reiterated, is vital to the shared interests of the two countries, to the interests of their allies in the region, as well as to Israel’s qualitative, quantitative and technological edge.
Gantz stressed that the presence of US troops in the Middle East is an important component of regional security, which should be preserved.


