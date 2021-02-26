The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Amid Syria strikes, CENTCOM Air Force chief visits Israel

Following the visit, Norkin said that the "strategic cooperation with American forces enables us to learn and grow.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 14:42
Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Commander, Lt.-Gen. Gregory M. Guillot meeting his Israeli counterpart Air Force, Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin (February 26) (photo credit: IDF)
Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Commander, Lt.-Gen. Gregory M. Guillot meeting his Israeli counterpart Air Force, Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin (February 26)
(photo credit: IDF)
Amid reports of an American airstrike against Iranian targets in eastern Syria, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Commander, Lt.-Gen. Gregory M. Guillot completed his first visit to Israel on Friday.
Guillot was hosted by his Israeli counterpart, Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin.
An IDF spokesperson unit statement said that the purpose of the visit was to promote operational interests, continue to develop channels of cooperation, and to maintain and deepen the relationship between the militaries.
During his visit to Israel, Guillot visited the Tel Nof and Nevatim Air Force bases.
Guillot also conducted a joint flight with Norkin in the F15 aircraft of the 106th Squadron at Tel Nof base and visited Squadron 116, where they discussed 5th generation aircraft and their impact on the Middle Eastern theater of operations.
Following the visit, Norkin said that the "strategic cooperation with American forces enables us to learn and grow.
“During the Ninth Air Force Commander's visit, we talked about aerial activity in the Middle East, combining 4th and 5th generation aircraft, and future collaborations between the forces. We will continue to work closely with our American allies, in order to continue to learn and improve constantly."
Guillot said that “working closely with our Israeli partners remains critical to maintaining regional security. Our partnership with Israel has been built over years of trust and cooperation, and AFCENT looks forward to further developing this relationship through future integration activities.”



Tags IDF Iran Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by