Amir Ohana to serve as public security minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed current Justice Minister Amir Ohana as the next public security minister on Thursday. MK Gadi Yavarkan will serve as his deputy and be in charge of integrating Ethiopian-Jews into Israeli society. Ohana issued a press release in which he thanked Netanyahu and said that for "most of my adult life, and all of my professional life, I was a member of the law enforcement and legal community." He called Yavarkan his "good friend," adding that he is glad about Yavarkan's appointment and that the two of them will work "together, in full strength for all Israelis." The Ethiopian-Jewish community often expressed difficult feelings about how it is being treated by the police, which allegedly treats them badly and is fast to use extreme measures when confronted by an Ethiopian person. Ohana will be the minister in charge of the police, this, as the court case against Netanyahu is meant to begin near the end of May.