Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators denied request to march

Protesters who have been regularly gathering throughout Israel, most of which have been gathering at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem, began to march on Saturday night, despite their request to hold a march being rejected by Israel Police."The economy is in a free-fall with about one million unemployed and a raging pandemic - and Bibi is busy dragging the country to another round of elections because his trial is more important than the State of Israel," the Black Flags Movement announced ahead of the march. "The defendant from Balfour doesn't care about the Israeli nation, he doesn't care about the unemployed, the hungry, about the dreams of entire families that are being thrown into a future of poverty." The protesters intended to march from the Chords Bridge by the entrance to Jerusalem and all the way to Paris Square at the corner of Balfour Street. Police suggested a smaller, alternate route, but organizers refused. Police claimed that they had refused the request because the path of the march disturbed "the fabric of everyday life" of those living in the region.Demonstrators nevertheless began their procession "in violation of police instructions," according to Israel Police. "Police forces are working at the scene to prevent traffic jams," the police spokesperson's unit explained, referring to the attempts of the police to break up the march.Thousands of black flag protesters, who call regularly on Netanyahu to resign due to his indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, gathered along junctions and bridges throughout the country.