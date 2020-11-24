Anti-Netanyahu protest leaders indicted for attacking, disturbing police

Gonen Ben Yitzhak was indicted for interfering with a police officer in the performance of his duty and for being at a prohibited gathering, while Bar Binyamin was indicted for aggravated assault against a police officer and for being at a prohibited gathering.

According to the indictment filed against Ben Yitzhak, on July 18 a demonstration took place near Paris Square in Jerusalem in which many demonstrators took part. Around 12 AM, police forces began removing the protesters. The police announced to the demonstrators over loudspeakers that the demonstration was illegal and that they must leave.

Many protesters, including the defendant, did not respond to police calls and continued to demonstrate illegally. The police made announcements to the demonstrators, but protesters continued to make noise using whistles, drums and shouting. At 12:05 AM, the commander of the police, Kobi Yaakovi, ordered the advancement of the water cannon in the direction of the intersection where the demonstrators stood, in order to announce once again to the demonstrators, and also to allow its use to remove the demonstrators as needed.

Following this, the defendant called on other demonstrators to run towards the water cannon. The defendant stood in front of the water cannon and blocked its path. Subsequently, the defendant laid down under the water cannon and wrapped his hands around part of the cannon's ventral, with the intention of preventing its further progress and thwarting its use. Despite the repeated demands of the police officers, the defendant refused to release his grip on the water cannon and leave, in light of this the police officers were forced to use force to disconnect the defendant from the cannon and evacuate him.

According to the indictment filed against Bar Binyamin, on September 20, a demonstration took place near the prime minister's residence on Balfour Street. Many demonstrators took part in the demonstration, who stood in the area, including on the roads near the site.

Around 12 AM, the police announced to the participants of the demonstration that from this moment on the demonstration is illegal, and that the demonstrators must clear the roads, in order to resume traffic in the place. At around 12:40 AM, police began removing protesters, who did not obey police orders, and remained standing or sitting on the roads, including the defendant who was standing at the time with other protesters on the road near Paris Square.

One of the policemen at the scene approached Binyamin and asked her to clear the road. The defendant refused and the policeman told her that if she did not do it of her own free will, he would be forced to evacuate her by force. The defendant insisted on her refusal, and as a result the policeman began to remove her from the road. The policeman put his hand on the defendant's back to remove her, and she, in response, turned towards him, sprayed pepper spray in his face from a container she was carrying on her, and tried to flee the scene.

"The decision to file the indictments was made in accordance with the State Attorney's Office's policy when it comes to dealing with offenses committed in the context of demonstrations, as reflected in the State Attorney's Deputy Directorate (Special Positions)," said the Attorney's Office. "This policy was established with the aim of properly balancing the basic right of every citizen in Israel to participate in demonstrations and express themselves freely, and the public interest in preserving public safety and property, the rule of law and public order."

"A black flag hovers over the actions of the Netanyahu police. The Israeli government, through Doron Yadid, is pursuing the leaders of the anti-corruption protest," said the Black Flags protest movement in response. "Israel Police is becoming an executive arm of Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal and evil organization. [Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny] Gantz, [Foreign Minister Gabi] Ashkenazi and [Justice Minister Avi] Nissenkorn should be ashamed of cooperating with this political persecution."