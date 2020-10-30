The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Anti-Netanyahu protest org. claims right-wing activists harass Amir Haskel

Ein Matzav claims that the harassment was organized in advance by Netanyahu supporters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 23:27
Amir Haskel (C) with a shirt that says 'There is no way that a man indicted for corruption will serve as Prime Minister' (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Amir Haskel (C) with a shirt that says 'There is no way that a man indicted for corruption will serve as Prime Minister'
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
One of the primary groups in organizing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "Ein Matzav" (No Way), claimed on Friday that right-wing activists have been arriving at the protests to purposefully harass one of the movement's primary leaders, former Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel, N12 reported. 
In one incident, a young man was documented in a video obtained by N12 shouting at Haskel on Gaza Street near the prime minister's official residence on Balfour Street, where anti-Netanyahu protests have been recurring for months.
"You are a despicable and accursed man who spreads diseases in the State of Israel, your family will be cursed. You take advantage of the fact that you were a lieutenant general, a  pilot of a truck," the man can be heard yelling. 
Ein Matzav claimed that the harassment was organized in advance by Netanyahu supporters, according to N12. They added that despite the harassment having occurred in an open area, the police have done nothing. Haskel intends to file a formal complaint with the police next week. 
On Friday morning it was reported that a man in Tel Aviv was arrested on suspicion of threatening to hurt protesters with a knife on Thursday night, according to police reports. 
N12 reported that videos which circulated on social media of the man's arrest showed him wielding a knife while being detained by security forces. The man is seen attempting to hit the photographer from inside the apartment where he was staying.  
Police suspended the man's arrest on Friday for three days. 
The suspect's lawyer claimed that the man was wielding the knife out of self defense. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests Amir Haskel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The significance of back-to-back pro-Israel policies ahead of elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by