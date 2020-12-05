The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Anti-Netanyahu protesters: Demonstrations to grow during elections

"This is a struggle for Israel's soul," said protesters.

By EVE YOUNG  
DECEMBER 5, 2020 20:12
Protesters march to the Prime Minister's Residence protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Hasphira Leachor).
Protesters and organizers calling for an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reign said that Israeli elections will not stop protests and that they will continue to demonstrate and hold events that "will only grow stronger."
"Our obligation as citizens during elections is to go out and protest the accused [Netanyahu] and not give him any respite. We must remind him of his failures at handling the coronavirus, the economy and the division of the people [he has caused]. This is a struggle for Israel's soul - a struggle we must win," said the Black Flags Movement, one of the movements that organizes the weekly protests against Netanyahu, in a statement Saturday.
The Investigate Now movement, an organization demanding an investigation of Case 3000 against Netanyahu, also said that elections will not end protests.
"Elections or not - the citizens of Israel deserve to know if the prime minister of Israel dealt in Israel's security because of greed. This is the most serious security incident since the founding of the country - an incident that if it turns out to be true - will not be forgiven," said the organization in a statement Saturday.
Thousands gathered at protests Saturday night outside of the Prime Minister's Residencein Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.
Hundreds of cars drove in a protest caravan, travelling to the demonstrations while groups of protesters marched to the residence Saturday night leaving from four different locations in Jerusalem.
Protesters and organizers calling for an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reign (MOVEMENT FOR QUALITY GOVERNMENT IN ISRAEL)..
Protesters also gathered at intersections and bridges across the country.
No large protest events were scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv and busses took protesters from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in order to increase attendance at the main protest outside the Prime Minister's Residence after recent reductions in the number of protesters there, Haaretz reported.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered at intersections and bridges across Israel (HASPHIRA LEACHOR)..
An 82-year-old protester was hit by a car in a traffic accident in the center of the country and is in serious condition, according to Israeli media.
The Black Flags commented on the recent removal of a statute erected in front of the Prime Minister's Residence saying, "with Israel going to elections, the authorities are removing anti-government artwork without permission."
Police removed a statue depicting an anti-Netanyahu protester that was illegally installed at Paris Square in Jerusalem on Friday, Ynet reported. The bronze statue - reaching a height of five meters and weighing six tons - was named Gibor Israel (Israel's hero), which refers to a decoration for valor received in the IDF. It depicts a protester holding an Israeli flag as he's hit by gushing water from a water cannon vehicle for dispersing protests.

Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


