The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Anti-Netanyahu protesters to block airport ahead of PM's flight to US

"While we are on lockdown, he wants to fly abroad with his wife and kids."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 18:20
Demonstrators protest the government's mismanagement of the fight against COVID-19 and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of his Jerusalem residence, Aug. 29, 2020. (photo credit: MOSTAFA ALKHAROUF/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Demonstrators protest the government's mismanagement of the fight against COVID-19 and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in front of his Jerusalem residence, Aug. 29, 2020.
(photo credit: MOSTAFA ALKHAROUF/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Anti-Government protesters are planning to block the entrance to Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's departure to the US, the protest movement said Saturday afternoon.

Netanyahu is expected to fly to the US to sign the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates next week. A nationwide lockdown is also expected to be imposed next week amid rising coronavirus infections.

"Netanyahu wants to put the state on lockdown due to [his] disgraceful and failed management of the coronavirus crisis," the protest movement said in a press release. "While we are on lockdown, he wants to fly abroad with his wife and kids."

According to the protest movement, "Netanyahu will sign an agreement that has not been read and that violates Israel's strategic superiority without the approval of the Knesset and the Cabinet."

Amid talks between Israel and the UAE, the latter will purchase F-35 fighter jets from the US. Netanyahu has initially publicly denied agreeing to the sale as part of the peace deal. Last week, officials familiar with the negotiations told The New York Times the prime minister condoned the sale.

According to the protest movement, demonstrators will gather on roads leading to the international airport from the prime minister's residence on Jerusalem's Balfour Street.

"We will not let that flight go unheard. Come with flags, signs and a warrior's spirit, and let's show him we have a red line," the movement said.

"A brief moment before the lockdown, instead of dealing with the catastrophe he caused, Netanyahu is fleeing to four days of campaigning in the United States," the protest's organizers said.

"While we are struggling to understand the instructions and are being crushed by the ever-worsening crisis, he will be enjoying cocktails. A real leader would have stayed to protect and support his people, but Netanyahu is busy looking for a private jet for him, his wife and his instigator son."

According to the organizers, "Israel has wonderful citizens who deserve a leadership that cares about them and not luxury flights and tax exemptions. Go, Bibi, and don't come back."

Parallel to the protest in Israel, Israelis living in various cities through the US are also planning to gather in Washington DC to protest against Netanyahu as he signs the deal.

"We are coming together from all over the United States and the world to reiterate that a prime minister charged with a crime cannot continue in office," a release from the protesters read.

Celia Jean contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests UAE F-35 Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of planning ahead By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by