Anti-Netanyahu protesters to gather in DC amid UAE-Israel deal signing

Protesters want to demonstrate that the occasion is not legitimate, because a prime minister with criminal charges against him is signing the agreement.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 11:03
Demonstrators in San Francisco protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the Golden Gate bridge. (photo credit: UNXEPTABLE SAN FRANCISCO)
Demonstrators in San Francisco protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the Golden Gate bridge.
(photo credit: UNXEPTABLE SAN FRANCISCO)
A number of Israelis living in various cities throughout the US are planning to gather in Washington DC next Tuesday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to sign the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, N12 reported.
"We are coming together from all over the United States and the world to reiterate that a prime minister charged with a crime cannot continue in office," a release from the protesters read. 
President Trump announced on Friday night that Bahrain will join the UAE in the signing for the normalization agreement, scheduled to be held on the White House lawns. 
At the same time, protesters intend to gather holding signs that show that while they support normalization with the UAE, they still are reluctant to support the actual signing of the agreement, N12 reported. 
The protesters want to portray the message to the rest of the world that the occasion is not a legitimate occasion because the prime minister, who is ruling while accused of crimes and is risking the status of Israel as a democratic country, signed the agreement.
"While we support the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, it is not possible that the prime minister make political decisions with other countries on his own without consulting any other government official, and without the approval of the government or the Knesset," the release stated. 
The demonstrators are members of the UnXeptable protest movement, a movement established by activists in San Francisco, which has grown to have more than twenty locations worldwide.
Members of the movement demonstrate every week in cross-continental solidarity with the Balfour protests in Israel, calling on Netanyahu to resign due to his criminal charges, and what they feel is the systematic damage he has caused to Israeli democracy and its values.
In the past participating cities included Amsterdam, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, Cambridge, Toronto, Basel, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Berlin, Miami, Oslo, Madrid, Paris, Copenhagen and Washington, DC.


