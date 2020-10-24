Anti-Netanyahu protests take place throughout Israel, reports of violence

Hundreds of demonstrations have been taking place across Israel in continued regular anti-Netanyahu protests that have thousands of participants angered over a variety of issues, ranging from government mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, corruption proceeding against Netanyahu and the economic situation in Israel.
Major protests have been taking place in all of Israel largest cities, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, as well as smaller locales. There have also been reports of violent confrontations and attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters.
At the prime minister's residence on Balfour Street, Haaretz reported that 2,000 demonstrators have gathered so far
A report from the Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv indicated that four were arrested by police on suspicion of threatening protesters with electric taser against in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv. In addition, there have been reports of protesters being beaten with a flag pole by people sitting in a passing vehicle at the Horev junction in Haifa. Another incident allegedly occurred at a junction between Tel Aviv and Ramat Hasharon, where demonstrators reported that their signs had been torn and eggs had been thrown at them.
