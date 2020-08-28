Anti-Netanyahu protests to be held in 18 cities at same time

The international protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take a step forward on Saturday, when simultaneous demonstrations will be held in 18 cities around the world.The protest will happen at 9 pm Israel time and will be broadcast live on Facebook and outside the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem. Each of the cities will go live in a scheduled order and will give over to the next city, culminating in Jerusalem. The international protests, which attract mainly Israeli ex-pats, show solidarity with the thousands protesting in Israel for Netanyahu’s resignation and for what the protesters see as saving Israeli democracy.American Israelis and Israeli ex-pats have been protesting for the past four weekends, holding black flags, Israeli Flags and signs. The participating cities are Jerusalem, Amsterdam, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco,Cambridge, Toronto, Basel, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Berlin, Miami, Oslo, Madrid, Paris, Copenhagen and Washington, DC.
