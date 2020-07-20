The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Appoint a military official as coronavirus Czar - analysis

There are several candidates for the coronavirus czar position, ranging from current and former health officials to active or retired military officers.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 20, 2020 20:37
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
As coronavirus cases in Israel have topped 50,000 and the death toll has risen to more than 415, the country still does not have a point man to manage the multi-dimensional crisis in an organized and systematic way.
It’s been weeks since the government began discussing having such a so-called “Corona Czar” who would head a national emergency headquarters and coordinate all logistics and activity between relevant ministries.
But no decision has yet been made, and Israelis keep dying – 51 in the past week alone.
There are several candidates for this position, ranging from current and former health officials to active or retired military officers. This pandemic is a war that has already claimed too many lives. Here are some reasons why a military officer should be appointed to the role.
1. They know how to strategize and make decisions under pressure.
Active or retired military officials have enough experience on the battlefield and commanding troops under fire to be able to make the proper, albeit tough, decisions necessary to win wars. While the Health Ministry has the proper equipment and knowledge to win the battle in the hospitals, the Corona Czar has to be able to look at the data and identify trends to allow for breathing room for the doctors and nurses on the front lines. Excelling at strategizing, military officials can help the Health Ministry prepare for future outbreaks, whether they will be in the winter or even a year or two ahead.
2. The IDF has unique logistical capabilities.
A military officer would know how to delegate the significant resources and manpower afforded to the IDF, with thousands of enlisted troops and reservists able to lend a hand to the fight. As demonstrated during the first wave of the pandemic, the various battalions as well as the IDF’s Home Front Command were able to gather and call up troops to run the numerous coronavirus facilities across the country, bring sick patients from their homes to them, work with municipalities to increase understanding of the virus and provide food to those under lockdown or at high-risk. The Home Front Command played a key role in the first wave and is continuing to serve during this second wave.
3. They excel at crisis management.
The IDF is experienced in managing mass emergencies on a national level. If a military official is appointed as Corona Czar, he would be responsible for managing wide-ranging components of the civilian system. Though less experienced in managing the economy, the Home Front Command, which works hand-in-hand with the civilian sector, provides the necessary assistance to civilian bodies like Magen David Adom. Other troops can provide assistance to Israel Police, who would be working to preserve public order.
4. They leave their politics at the door.
Though former military officials may be eyeing future political careers, active-duty officers are still held back from expressing or allowing politics to interfere with their decisions. While in uniform, decisions are made in accordance with the directives of the political echelon after consulting with all parties involved and after situational assessments are held. Health officials who may be eyeing larger portfolios in the future may hedge their decisions on their political careers or may even be held back by superiors like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who could view them as potential political threats and undermine their decisions. But military officials are not constrained by politics.



Tags Israel Military Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Amotz Asa-El What does Netanyahu want from the Wexner Foundation? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by