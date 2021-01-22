Arab-Israeli 21-year-old killed after anti-violence protest

An Arab-Israeli 21-year-old was shot while parking his car after returning from an anti-violence protest in Umm al-Fahm, Walla reported on Friday.
The man, Muhammad Agbaria, is the fourth member of his family to be violently killed in the past year and a half. The protest was held at the city’s center with massive police presence present, and called on officers to uphold the law in Arab-Israeli communities and protect the lives of citizens.
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh tweeted on Friday that "as long as police prefers to fight protests held by Arab citizens and not combat organized crime, we will keep on paying the price in blood and bury the young.”
Agbaria was announced dead shortly after emergency services arrived on the scene. The car the shooters used for the crime was later found burnt.
Mayor of Umm al-Fahm Dr. Samir Mahamid named the murders which befall the members of the Agbaria family. "One was killed in a mosque, the other on the way to work, another was sitting in his store," he told Walla. "So far, nothing was solved."
Last week, another protest calling for an end to violence was held after former mayor Sliman Agbaria was shot three times when he returned from visiting a family which lost its son to violence, Ynet reported. The former mayor survived the attack.
Shortly after Muhammad Agbaria's death, protests from earlier in the day started up again in the city, with approximately 100 attendees present. They marched through the city and blocked a main path in their call for protection.
