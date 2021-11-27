The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arab-Israeli citizens org. calls to keep business accelerators open

The Mossawa Center, a non-profit that advocates for Arab citizens in Israel, called on Israel's Economy Ministry to prevent the closing of "Maof" centers that support Arab businesses.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 10:41
A VIEW of Nazareth – a unique history and a bevy of churches and holy sites. (photo credit: GARY REZNIKOVSKY)
A VIEW of Nazareth – a unique history and a bevy of churches and holy sites.
(photo credit: GARY REZNIKOVSKY)
The Mossawa Center, a non-profit that advocates for Arab citizens in Israel, called on Economy Minister Orna Barbivay and Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan to prevent the closing of "Maof" centers that support small businesses that serve Arab populations in the north, highlighting that the closures of centers is being done as the government decided to allocate NIS 30 million to economic development in the Arab sector.
Out of the 15 centers that are in operation in northern Israel, where over 50% of Arab Israelis live, only five are located in Arab cities and now three of these will be closed, said the Mossawa Center.
The Mossawa center added that the initial division of the Maof centers, was discriminatory towards Arab Israelis, with very few of the 40 centers opened in Arab cities.
The centers offer multiple services for small and medium businesses for a small fee. The centers also help businesses create a business plan and are funded by the Agency for Small and Medium Businesses.
The service is meant to be provided especially to businesses in Israel's social periphery, including the Arab sector, the ultra-Orthodox sector, and the Druze sector, according to the agency's site.
Business owners in the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station are waiting for answers (credit: DAVID KING/FLICKR)Business owners in the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station are waiting for answers (credit: DAVID KING/FLICKR)
"The decision to close the Maof centers is opposed to the government decision 550 which is meant to expand the government activity supporting Arab sector businesses," said Jafar Farah, the founder and General Director of Mossawa Center. 
In a meeting earlier this month, Golan committed to keeping the centers open, added the Mosawa Center.


Tags business arab sector economy Arab Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On day for ending violence against women, we need less talk, more action

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by