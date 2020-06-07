The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arafat Irfaiya admits to murdering Ori Ansbacher

Despite having confessed off-record, 29-year-old Arafat Irfaiya did not confess to the murder and rape of 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher since being arrested in March 2019.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 7, 2020 15:47
Arafat Irfaiya, Ori Ansbacher's murderer, brought to court (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Arafat Irfaiya, Ori Ansbacher's murderer, brought to court
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Arafat Irfaiya, the Palestinian man from Hebron who was arrested and accused of murdering 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher, admitted to the murder on Sunday afternoon, over a year after committing the crime, explaining that his reasoning was nationalistically motivated.
The counsel for the defense had said during the court hearing that Irfaiya confessed to the murder and rape, but when the judge spoke directly to the defense, he did not respond.
According to a summary of the March 2019 indictment, Irfaiya crossed into Israel from the West Bank illegally with a general intent to kill a Jew out of revenge for his perception of Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians, but with no specific plan.
The indictment said that he saw 19-year-old Ansbacher of Tekoa and decided to kill her.
He stabbed her three times and dragged her to an even more abandoned spot. Next, he stabbed her a few more times and stuffed her mouth with her scarf so she could not scream, said the indictment. After that, he raped her, broke her telephone so she could not call for help and left her to die.
Even before the March 2019 indictment, the Palestinian had confessed to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and reconstructed the crime for them, but defendant's have the right to retract or deny their confessions in court and to attack confessions as being coerced.
Irfaiya's Sunday confession in open court, against his lawyer's advice, effectively ends his case and ensures his conviction.
The brutal murder shocked Israel, leading to a wave of protests demanding that terrorists receive death sentences as well as an outpouring of grief over the death of Ansbacher.
Irfaiya was indicted in early March after confessing to the Shin Bet and reconstructing the crime. A joint operation by the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Border Police's counterterrorism unit, Yamam, led to Irfaiya's arrest when they found him in an abandoned building near Ramallah.
Soon after investigations began, the district psychiatrist evaluated Irfaiya and found him fit to stand trial. He had originally undergone a psychiatric evaluation at the request of his defense attorney.
Irfaiya's homes were both demolished as a result of the attack.


Tags court murder Ori Ansbacher
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by