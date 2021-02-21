Are UAE-supplied vaccines intended to prop up Abbas rival?

The first shipment of vaccines against coronavirus is on its way to the Hamas -ruled Gaza Strip, supporters of deposed Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan announced on Sunday.

The shipment, donated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), includes 20,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Dahlan, who is based in the UAE, confirmed that the vaccines were on their way to the Gaza Strip. A former security commander in the Gaza Strip, Dahlan was expelled from Fatah ten years ago after falling out with Abbas.

“We hope that the vaccines will be dedicated to the medical teams that are heroically fighting the epidemic,” said Dahlan, an archrival of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “We promise to continue every possible effort to secure more vaccines and medical aid. On this occasion, we extend our sincere gratitude to our brothers in the United Arab Emirates.”

Dahlan’s announcement came less than a week after the PA sent 2,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources said that the UAE shipment to the Gaza Strip was part of the Gulf state’s effort to bolster the standing of Dahlan among Palestinians ahead of the Palestinian general elections.

Dahlan, who moved to the UAE in 2011, reportedly serves as a special adviser to Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed.

Dahlan has not announced whether he plans to contest the presidential election, which is set to take place on July 31. His supporters, however, said in recent weeks that they intend to participate in the parliamentary election, slated for May 22.

PA officials said that Dahlan would not be allowed to run for president because he had been convicted by a Palestinian court in 2016 of embezzlement of public funds.

“The UAE is making a big effort to promote Dahlan and his movement, the Democratic Reform Current,” the sources said. “Dahlan will now score points with the Palestinian public because he is overseeing the delivery of vaccines to the Gaza Strip."

A Palestinian official said that while the PA welcomes the UAE shipment to the Gaza Strip, Ramallah was worried that the vaccines would be used to impact the upcoming elections.

“The Palestinian leadership has warned against attempts by some outsides parties to meddle in the internal affairs of the Palestinians ahead of the elections,” the official told The Jerusalem Post. "It's no secret that the United Arab Emirates and some Arab countries want to see Dahlan return to the Palestinian political arena."

Egypt and Jordan have reportedly pressured Abbas to end his dispute with Dahlan and form a unified Fatah list to prevent Hamas from wining the parliamentary election.

Last month, the heads of the Egypt’s General Intelligence Service and Jordan’s General Intelligence Directorate made a surprise visit to Ramallah, where they met with Abbas and Majed Faraj, head of the PA General Intelligence Service. The visit came as Jordan’s King Abdullah II met in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed.

Dahlan loyalists, meanwhile, are making a big effort to highlight their role in the delivery of the vaccines to the Gaza Strip.

Members of Dahlan’s Democratic Reform Current have invited journalists to cover the arrival of the vaccines through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

One of the leaders of the group, Ghassan Jadallah, said that the Democratic Reform Current was determined to do its utmost to help the Gaza Strip.

Another member of the group claimed that the PA does not care about the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. “President Abbas says that he cares about the Gaza Strip, but this is not true,” he said. “How come he hasn’t lifted the sanctions he imposed on the Gaza Strip more than three years ago?”

In the past few weeks, Dahlan coordinate the delivery of UAE medical aid to the Gaza Strip. The last shipment arrived in the Gaza Strip last month. The convoy carried signs that emphasized Dahlan’s role in providing the Gaza Strip with medical aid to cope with the coronavirus. The shipment included medical gear and an oxygen production plant, as well as ventilators and coronavirus test kits.

Last week, a group named the Al-Quds International Institution warned that the UAE was behind a new list from east Jerusalem whose members plan to run for the parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council.

The Lebanon-based group claimed that the UAE-funded list, named Jerusalem First, was part of the Gulf state’s effort to promote normalization with Israel.