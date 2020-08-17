The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ari Harow, former Netanyahu adviser, indicted for fraud, breach of trust

The indictment was made as part of his state's witness deal in cases 1000 and 2000.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 17, 2020 18:03
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former chief of staff Ari Harow (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former chief of staff Ari Harow
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Ari Harow, former chief of staff for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and state witness in the investigation leading up to Netanyahu's indictment, has himself been indicted at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court on Monday evening, having been charged with fraud and breach of trust.
The indictment was made as part of his state witness deal in Cases 1000 and 2000. The attorney's office has said it is also considering putting him on trial for bribery and money laundering.
He has been a trusted political and personal adviser to Netanyahu, serving as his bureau chief from 2008 to 2010 and his chief of staff from 2014 to 2015. He then served as the Likud campaign director in the 2015 election.
As part of the requirements to qualify for the job, Harow had to sell his holdings in 3H Global, a company in his possession, due to a conflict of interests, which he seemingly did to receive the job. Later it was discovered the sale was fictitious, and he kept his connection to the company while he was working for the Likud party, despite saying otherwise.
According to the indictment, Harow acted upon this conflict of interests during a meeting between Netanyahu and the president of Madagascar in which he had an interest due to his connection with 3H Global.
As part of the agreement with Harow, he will admit to the claims and will be convicted of the crime associated with him, as well as serve a six-month prison sentence and pay a NIS 700,000 fine.
According to the indictment, he is suspect of being the lawyer in a fictitious sale and helped in its execution, as well as assisting in bribery. On top of that, he is suspected of money laundering, in an attempt to hide his source and its rights owner.
Harow was born in Los Angeles and moved with his family to Israel in 1985 at the age of 12. He served in the Golani Brigade and then became a Likud activist and a political consultant.


