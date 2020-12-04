ARISE organizes digital conference for post-coronavirus world

Businessmen from 47 countries will attend a digital conference, organized by the Alliance to Reinforce Israel's Security and Economy (ARISE) and the Foreign Affairs Ministry, in which they will discuss Israel's place in the world following both the peace agreements in the Middle East and post-coronavirus. The gathering this year will also include dignitaries and business people from the UAE and Bahrain as speakers, as well as senior officials in the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Chairmen of the International Christian Chamber of Commerce. The event is meant to allow businessmen from all over the world, many of whom are Evangelical Christians, to be introduced to Israeli businesses and both allow the country to showcase its developments and improve the quality of life in various fields. Another feature of this digital conference will be finding personal connections by connecting people through face to face video meetings alongside the regular stage presentations. There will also be the option to register as an “exhibitor” which will allow a company to have promotional video content and a more visible profile. Attorney Calev Myers, the founder and president of the ARISE organization, said that one of his goals in promoting business with Israel is to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) organization.Organizations involved in the making of the event include: The International Christian Chamber of Commerce, Israel Federation of Bi-National Chambers of Commerce, Israel High-tech Association and Israel-GCC Chamber of Commerce.
