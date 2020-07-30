Arkia employees fight for company's future, protest against management

Hundreds of Arkia employees demonstrated on Wednesday against the company's controlling shareholders, the Nakash brothers.The employees demonstrated in several locations, while the largest protest took place near Arkia's chairman private residence and in front of Arkia's headquarters, according to a statement by Arkia's employees. flight companies, the owners are refusing to take a state guaranteed loan for the sum of million 130 NIS and deliberately leading the company to its inevitable closure.Aliza Blaish, chairman of Arkia's workers' committee said that "for over 70 years now we have been flying Israeli citizens and now, under the pretext of coronavirus the company owners have decided to terminate its activity. The Nakash brothers are drying the company up on purpose. How is it possible that our competitors are already flying, but we are still grounded?" According to the employees, this is just the beginning of their struggle to keep the company afloat since the management continues to ignore their demands.Since March, the company grounded its entire aircraft fleet and forced most of its employees to take unpaid leave. Unlike other