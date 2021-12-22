The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New Year's-worthy products for 2022

The new corona variant will stop many of us from holding New Year’s Eve parties, but we can still celebrate with friends – here's how.

By NERIA BARR
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 19:30
Max Brenner New Year Gift Box (photo credit: MAX BRENNER)
Max Brenner New Year Gift Box
(photo credit: MAX BRENNER)

Sweet New year

Max Brenner chocolates have a special limited collection for the New Year, offering happy festive designs with their best chocolates and pralines, including a few new flavors. Check them out – they go very well with bubbly, or without. Prices of gift boxes begin at NIS 134. Max-brenner.co.il/collections/happy-new-year, or in one of their stores around the country.

The Cinderella effect

Lierac Paris S.O.S mask (credit: LIERAC PARIS) Lierac Paris S.O.S mask (credit: LIERAC PARIS)
Lierac Paris introduces their S.O.S mask – a unique way of adding instant freshness and glow. The Hydragenist gel mask is rich in hydrating agents and oxygen and will add instant moisture to the skin after only 5-10 minutes. Use it a couple of hours before going out and you’ll look as if you had just returned from a vacation. Other active ingredients include a complex of three hyaluronic acids and vitamins. It works. NIS 179. Available at licensed beauty centers and online at lierac.co.il

A glowing year

Germaine De Capuccini Tiexpert Rides (credit: GERMAINE DE CAPUCCINI) Germaine De Capuccini Tiexpert Rides (credit: GERMAINE DE CAPUCCINI)
Want to glow on New Year’s Eve? The Ronit Raphael beauty centers offer a new ‘Active Glow’ treatment with their very own ‘Power Oxy Lift Caviar,’ an anti-aging treatment that adds instant glow while also having long-term benefits. The new Active Glow treatment is constructed of four stages: the first prepares the skin using the oxy-tech technology, that allows the skin to absorb the active ingredients better, the second stage corrects aging signs using IPL light that promotes the production of collagen in the skin, the third stage aims to make skin tone lighter and more even using natural acids, and the fourth is done at home with the brand’s special products, such as serum with vitamin C, correcting mask and clearing gel. The treatment is especially effective for people with sunspots, age spots and dull skin, as well as for those who suffer from couperose and anyone who wants skin to look more even and fresh. For more details go to ronitraphael.co.il

Spanish glow

Ronit Raphael ‘Active Glow’ treatment with ‘Power Oxy Lift Caviar' (credit: RONIT RAPHAEL) Ronit Raphael ‘Active Glow’ treatment with ‘Power Oxy Lift Caviar' (credit: RONIT RAPHAEL)
Germaine De Capuccini is a new Spanish professional cosmetic brand that was introduced in Israel recently. Sold only online at Oh!Glow, the brand is based on extensive research, breakthrough technology and the use of natural ingredients. The eco-friendly brand is imported to Israel by the beauty and lifestyle online platform. Products available include hydrating creams Hydracure, with three Hyaluronic acids and thermal water from Japan; a collection of protective cream, Excel Therapy, that protect skin from pollution and blue light radiation; Tiexpert Rides, a line developed by the brand after extensive research into how rides are created; and Timexpert Night and Timexpert Lift.
OhGlow imports indie brands, and if you like to look further than what you can find in stores, it may just be the place for you. NIS 119-NIS 319. Ohglow.co.il

A new scent for the New Year

Merchant of Venice scent the Flamant Rose (credit: MERCHANT OF VENICE) Merchant of Venice scent the Flamant Rose (credit: MERCHANT OF VENICE)
Perfumes that were created according to ancient recipes and sold in Murano glass bottles – nothing spells luxury more accurately. New in Israel, the niche perfumes by The Merchant of Venice, known before only to connoisseurs, can now be purchased here. Established in 2013, Merchant of Venice perfumes carry with them a history of over 100 years and present tradition mixed with innovation. The scents are complex and rich and the flasks works of art. Try the latest scent that landed in Israel recently, the Flamant Rose. Taking inspiration from the pink flamingo, the scent combines floral notes with some fruitiness and fresh verbena and orange blossom. From NIS 720. To learn more about these special scents go to essenceboutique.co.il Available in specializing perfumeries.

Cookie anyone?

Not only for New Year’s, but always: if you must have something sweet with your coffee, the Lotus cookies are perfect. Lotus cookies has now added new sandwich cookies filled with cream (either vanilla or lotus flavored) that are even more comforting, and they are still vegan. The only problem is that they are gone as soon as you open the package. I wonder why…
Lotus sandwich cookies (credit: LOTUS)Lotus sandwich cookies (credit: LOTUS)


