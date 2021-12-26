The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel’s start-up nation status must be fought for - comptroller

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman leads an international report on transforming the global workforce.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 14:43
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englmann attends a press conference to announce the opening of an investigationn into Israel's Mount Meron disaster, at the State Comptroller offices in Jerusalem, May 3, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englmann attends a press conference to announce the opening of an investigationn into Israel's Mount Meron disaster, at the State Comptroller offices in Jerusalem, May 3, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman on Sunday issued a report saying that despite Israel’s current edge in hi-tech, it has its work cut out for it for succeeding in the transforming global workforce of the future.
Englman co-authored the report along with other comptrollers of EUROSAI, a global network of country’s ombudsmen, in his capacity as the organization’s first vice president.
“Extensive and rapid changes occur in the labor market around the world, resulting in new combinations between technologies from different fields - physical, biological and digital,” said the report.
The report stated, “The scope of these changes, as well as the speed of their occurrence, emphasize the need to adapt the skills provided to students by the education system – the future workers – as well as the skills of current workers, to those changes.”
TODAY NEARLY 40% of Israeli start-ups are consumer-facing and more than 20% of Israel’s unicorns are B2C companies. In the photograph: Hi-tech development centTODAY NEARLY 40% of Israeli start-ups are consumer-facing and more than 20% of Israel’s unicorns are B2C companies. In the photograph: Hi-tec (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)TODAY NEARLY 40% of Israeli start-ups are consumer-facing and more than 20% of Israel’s unicorns are B2C companies. In the photograph: Hi-tech development centTODAY NEARLY 40% of Israeli start-ups are consumer-facing and more than 20% of Israel’s unicorns are B2C companies. In the photograph: Hi-tec (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Besides Englman, the report involved the National Audit Office of Bulgaria, European Court of Auditors - ECA, National Audit Office of Finland, The Court of Audit of Italy, State Audit Office of the Republic of North Macedonia, and the Board of Audit and Inspection of the Republic of Korea (from ASOSAI).
“While working on the parallel audit, the world faced major challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which significantly affected the labor market,” noted the report.
Further, “The employment crisis caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 emphasizes the importance of investing in human capital, in the unemployed, and in future workers (today’s children and youth), in order to increase their employment capabilities in a constantly changing reality and to reinforce the high-tech sector.”
The report added, “This is especially true for low-skilled and economically disadvantaged population groups.”
Generally, the report suggests, “governments everywhere…prepare for further transformations, throughout the various systems that are affected: public employment services; education systems; vocational and educational training; adult education programs; other public employment measures; higher education systems; and public service management.”
“This report aspires to contribute to raising awareness to the challenges and opportunities of Workforce 2030, in the national governments of the participating [Supreme Audit Institutions] SAIs, as well as in other countries,” said the report.
According to the report, "By cooperating, we strengthen society, uphold common values, develop our cultural identities and share knowledge. Cooperation is, therefore, the only reasonable option for governments and, at the same time, for the Supreme Audit Institutions, if they wish to play a major part still in the future."
More specifically, for Israel to continue to be the “Start-Up Nation”, “the relevant government entities (CHE, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labor, Welfare and Social Services, Israel Innovation Authority, Ministry of Defense) should undertake to remove the barriers hindering this objective: address the existing shortage of skilled personnel in the HiTech industry and ensure a long-term solution for suitable personnel; a special and crucial emphasis must be placed on involving the Ministry of Education fully in this task.”
Further, the report encourages “integrating populations that are at present only narrowly represented in the [HiTech] industry, and practically excluded from it—first and foremost, women, but also the Arab and Jewish ultra-Orthodox populations.”
A further challenge that the report raised was, “addressing the shortage of academic staff and reducing the dropout rate of university students from hi-tech subjects - this is essential in guaranteeing the next hi-tech generation.”
In addition, the report said, “While environmental audits have been leading the way for cooperative audits for the past few years, the challenges of the changing labor market are often just as global and of mutual concern, as governments everywhere are searching for ways to adapt and prepare.”
The report sets goals for achieving various benchmarks through 2023.


Tags Israel state comptroller hi-tech Israel Start-Up Nation Matanyahu Englman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for the Jewish Agency to choose a chairman - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Nimrod Goren

How the Regional Cooperation Ministry can advance Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by