The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

2021 was the deadliest year on the road out of last four in Israel - NRSA

Some 361 people died in car accidents in Israel over the last 12 months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2021 03:38
A deadly car crash between a bus and a private car killed one woman. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A deadly car crash between a bus and a private car killed one woman.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
2021 was the deadliest year for road safety in the last four years, according to a report released by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) on Thursday, which presents road safety statistics and compares them to the average statistics of the three previous years.
The report shows that in 2021, 361 people died as a result of fatal car accidents which is a rise of 11% from the three previous years in which an average of 326 people died each year. Out of those who died in 2021, 26% were driving private cars, 23% were pedestrians and 33% were riding motorcycles.
Motorcyclists have been significant victims over the last few years, but the percentage rises every year with 2021's 84 being a 43% rise from the average of the three previous years.
The number of young drivers (drivers under the age of 24) who died in car accidents also rose in 2021, with 56 being killed in car accidents which is a 42% rise from the average of the three previous years.
The number of car accidents on intercity roads rose by 18% while the number inside cities rose by only 2%.
ZAKA workers remove bodies from a car crash 311 (R) (credit: REUTERS)ZAKA workers remove bodies from a car crash 311 (R) (credit: REUTERS)
The number of people who died in accidents on bicycles and scooters has remained steady.
As in previous years, a vast majority of fatal car crash victims were men (78%) compared to 21% person that were women.
2021's deadliest month was April in which 47 people died, the deadliest day was Friday and the deadliest hour was in the late afternoon.
"2021 was the deadliest year of the last four," said NRSA's Director-General Snir Zeidl. "361 people were killed in car accidents, which means that 361 families were destroyed as well as approximately 2,000 people who are severely injured every year and required a long recovery process.
"Israel must and can change the state of things by adopting and funding a nation multi-annual long-term plan that was put together by NRSA and the Transportation Ministry. We can be like many other countries in the world who succeeded in significantly reducing the severe car accidents.
"The fight against the slaughter in the roads required the cooperation of all the relevant bodies in the government and local rule together with the guarantee of all those on the road to safer behavior." 


Tags car accident National Roads Authority Car Crash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Chief Rabbi David Lau must resign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Jews: Chosen to soar, not sneer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Andrea Samuels

When the unthinkable happens - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Oded Revivi

Israel belongs to the Jews - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Dan Perry

An astounding 2021 for Israeli tech could bring pivot - opinion

 By DAN PERRY
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by