Police officers, settlers injured in clash at West Bank Kumi Ori outpost

Ten settlers, two border police and one Yasam officer were lightly injured in violent clashes during the demolition of a modular home at the Kumi Ori outpost near the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar on Friday.

Security forces were attacked by "dozens of rioters" who "threw stones at the forces and their vehicles, blocked the road with burning tires and even threw the burning tires at the security forces," the border police said.

Several vehicles and the windshield of a backhoe were damaged, the border police spokesperson said.

Security forces had entered "Kumi Orit to evacuate a building in a closed military area," the spokesperson explained.

"The forces riot dispersal means" to quell the riot the spokesperson added.

A backhoe loader damaged by stones thrown by settlers from Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Security forces together with the Civil Administration had entered the outpost to demolish an illegal modular home.

Settlers said that officers had thrown tear gas and stun grenades at families, including children, who had attempted to prevent the demolition of the home.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said it was unfortunate that security forces had chosen to act against the settlements in Judea and Samaria by going after a home located a short distance away from the site of an attempted stabbing attack that occurred that same day.

This government continues to support the wrong values, Dagan said. The demolition of a home makes a serious negative statement against Zionism, he added.

"Time and against I have warned .. of the continued conduct of the Israeli government, which on the one hand responds helplessly to terrorists and their envoys from the Palestinian Authority and on the other acts blatantly against settlement in Judea and Samaria," Dagan said.