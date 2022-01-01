The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Police officers, settlers injured in clash at West Bank Kumi Ori outpost

Settlers said that officers had thrown tear gas and stun grenades at families, including children, who had attempted to prevent the demolition of the home.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2022 21:53
An injured man is evacuated after clashes between Israel Police forces and settlers broke out in Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021 (photo credit: ELAZAR RIGER)
An injured man is evacuated after clashes between Israel Police forces and settlers broke out in Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021
(photo credit: ELAZAR RIGER)
Ten settlers, two border police and one Yasam officer were lightly injured in violent clashes during the demolition of a modular home at the Kumi Ori outpost near the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar on Friday.
Security forces were attacked by "dozens of rioters" who "threw stones at the forces and their vehicles, blocked the road with burning tires and even threw the burning tires at the security forces," the border police said.
Several vehicles and the windshield of a backhoe were damaged, the border police spokesperson said.
Security forces had entered "Kumi Orit to evacuate a building in a closed military area," the spokesperson explained.
"The forces riot dispersal means" to quell the riot the spokesperson added. 
A backhoe loader damaged by stones thrown by settlers from Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A backhoe loader damaged by stones thrown by settlers from Kumi Ori on December 31, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Security forces together with the Civil Administration had entered the outpost to demolish an illegal modular home.
Settlers said that officers had thrown tear gas and stun grenades at families, including children, who had attempted to prevent the demolition of the home.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said it was unfortunate that security forces had chosen to act against the settlements in Judea and Samaria by going after a home located a short distance away from the site of an attempted stabbing attack that occurred that same day.
This government continues to support the wrong values, Dagan said. The demolition of a home makes a serious negative statement against Zionism, he added.
"Time and against I have warned ..  of the continued conduct of the Israeli government, which on the one hand responds helplessly to terrorists and their envoys from the Palestinian Authority and on the other acts blatantly against settlement in Judea and Samaria," Dagan said.


Tags West Bank judea and samaria riot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by