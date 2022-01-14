Jew disguised as Arab caught trying to sneak onto Temple Mount - report

A Jew disguised in Muslim attire and attempting to appear as if he was blind was caught by Arab guards after he attempted to sneak onto the Temple Mount against police regulations on Friday, according to Palestinian reports.

Video and photos reportedly from the scene showed a man wearing black-tinted glasses and a cane used by visually impaired people, as well as traditional Islamic dress, including a "taqiyah," a skullcap worn by many Muslims. Photos also showed Israel Police present at the scene.

According to the Palestinian Safa news agency, the Jewish Israeli tried to enter through the Bab al-Majlis gate, but was stopped by Arab guards at the site. He was taken to a guard room and, according to the report, a conversation with him made it clear that he was not a Muslim and he refused to show any documents proving his identity. The man was subsequently removed from the Temple Mount.

Jews are forbidden by Israel Police regulations from praying or bringing religious items on the Temple Mount. While the High Court of Justice has ruled that Jews have the right to pray at the site, it has also ruled that the right is superseded by the potential risk to national security it poses.

Quiet Jewish prayer at the site has seemingly been unofficially allowed since 2019, when police stopped halting Jewish prayer as long as it was quiet and in an isolated area of the Temple Mount.





In December, Channel 13 published a report on a group of Jewish Israelis who learn Arabic and Muslim traditions and dress in Muslim religious attire in order to enter the Temple Mount freely and then pray on the Temple Mount.

Police work intensively to combat the group, often bringing them to court and even jailing them for a number of days.

In a closed discussion with Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Shin Bet officials stated that they "are concerned about an 'extreme scenario,' in which a large group of Jews will conduct a coordinated attempt to enter the Temple Mount in order to hold open and full prayer which will lead to a violent flare-up at the site," according to Channel 13.

In October, the Jerusalem Magistrates Court ruled that quiet prayer was allowed on the Temple Mount, although a few days later the Jerusalem District Court accepted an appeal by Israel Police against the ruling, stating that any "religious/ritual activities having external, visible characteristics" were forbidden on the Temple Mount.

The judge refused to issue a decision concerning the exact definition of "religious/ritual activities having external, visible characteristics" nor whether the definition has room for any flexibility.