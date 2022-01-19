The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Snow reported in Galilee, Gush, Jerusalem as cold wave continues

The all-time record for winter electricity consumption will be broken at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the country deals with cooler temperatures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 16:34

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 17:18
Snow at the Manara Lodge in the north. (photo credit: MANARA LODGE)
Snow at the Manara Lodge in the north.
(photo credit: MANARA LODGE)
Snow began falling in areas throughout Israel on Wednesday as the winter weather had been reported from the North heading southward, including to Jerusalem.
This is part of a wave of cold weather and temperatures that is seeing a demand in electricity skyrocket.
Snow has already been reported on Mount Hermon and in parts of the Golan Heights. 
A decent layer of snow fell in Manara Cliff, and the manager of the Manara Lodge encouraged people to come and experience a winter vacation.
However, light snow has also been spotted in parts heading southward. This includes parts of the Galilee, such as Mount Meron and Safed, and in the Gush Etzion area, such as the settlement Neve Daniel. 
Snow is seen on Mount Avital in the Golan Heights, on January 19, 2022. (credit: Guy Eylon/Nature and Parks Authority) Snow is seen on Mount Avital in the Golan Heights, on January 19, 2022. (credit: Guy Eylon/Nature and Parks Authority)
The snow was welcomed in Gush Etzion, with the local council having prepared in advance.
In a statement, Gush Etzion Council head Shlomo Ne'eman invited the people of Israel to visit during this snow, but to drive carefully.
According to Maariv, snow mixed with rain has even been spotted in high-rise neighborhoods in Jerusalem.
Other parts of the country experienced rain and high winds. According to the Israel Meteorological Service, the rain will gradually weaken overnight, with Thursday set to have light rain and a slight chance for snow overnight. The temperature, however, will still be between 1-7 degrees Celcius, which the Israel Meteorological Service deems "unreasonably cold."
This cold weather will continue, with the Israel Electric Company estimating that by 7 p.m. Wednesday, the all-time record for winter electricity consumption will be broken as the country deals with cooler temperatures, according to Maariv.
This high demand for electricity amid the cold temperatures has already seen consumption skyrocket and could result in disruptions in electricity supply. 
It is also possible that the electricity supply could be further disrupted by the weather, which could damage the power grid.


