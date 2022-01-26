The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Treat the snow in Israel as the wonder of nature that it is - comment

A major annoyance for some, it’s an ethereal delight for others – hearkening back to childhoods filled with sleds, hot chocolate and snowballs.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 15:49

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2022 15:52
Snow will be the focus of a special expo at the Givat Ram Botanical Gardens (photo credit: Aaron Burden/Unsplash)
Snow will be the focus of a special expo at the Givat Ram Botanical Gardens
(photo credit: Aaron Burden/Unsplash)

Waking up to a blanket of white snow outside is a magical occurrence that rarely takes place for Israelis who don’t live on the Golan.

Granted, we tend to overreact when even a trace of flurries graces our skies, but if the forecasters are right, it’s going to be a lot more than flurries that will greet those in high altitudes, including Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and the Galilee.

A major annoyance for some, it’s an ethereal delight for others – hearkening back to childhoods filled with sleds, hot chocolate and snowballs. We tend to suppress those other winter memories of shoveling and getting stranded in drifts.

And for good reason. Snow in Israel is not only rare, it’s very temporary. Give it a day or two and it will be melted.

So if tomorrow morning will indeed bring with it the centimeters of white that forecasters promised, treat it like the wonder of nature that it is.

Despite freezing temperatures following the first snow fall, Israelis enjoy the abundant snow and warm spring waters near Kibbutz Merom Golan, Northern Golan Heights on January 20, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) Despite freezing temperatures following the first snow fall, Israelis enjoy the abundant snow and warm spring waters near Kibbutz Merom Golan, Northern Golan Heights on January 20, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

That enables you to step out of time for a moment, appreciate the pristine covering of the ground, and recapture some of that innocent wonder of childhood.

For a brief time, both the trivialities and the monumental issues that dominate our day, from traffic jams to catching corona, can be replaced by tranquility and meditative grace – or good a snowball fight.

We have so few occurrences in this country of a level playing field where nobody has an advantage over another. When snow covers everything, we’re all in the same toboggan.

So don’t peek outside and close the shades. Embrace the gift that the skies granted us, and bundle up and head outside. Meet your neighbors you’ve never talked to, help push stuck cars, build a snowman. The image of seeing a child experience his or her first snow play is a delight that will warm up the coldest heart.

All the problems facing our lives and the country will still be here tomorrow. But the whitewashing of Israel won’t be.



Tags nature snow snow in jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by