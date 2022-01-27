This year's Jerusalem snow in pictures

Passengers getting on and off at the City Hall stop. (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)

The Jerusalem light rail. (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)

The now snow-covered Knesset. (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)

Mahane Yehuda in winter. (credit: Cameron Zaig)

(credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)

Jerusalem policemen in the snow. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)

Jerusalem security guard. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)

(credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV) (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)



Many Jerusalemites are working or learning from home on Thursday and therefore do not need public transport. However, not everyone can stay cozily at home.Commuters are waiting for the Jerusalem light rail, come hail, snow, or shine.The Knesset is covered in white.The ever-bustling Mahane Yehuda is looking more deserted than ever.Jerusalem municipality workers and security guards are doing their best to keep drivers and residents safe on icy roads.Even our Prime Minister Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog lean into the feeling of childhood wonder that the snow brings.

Still, the actual young children of Jerusalem are perhaps the most excited of all.

(credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)