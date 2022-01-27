The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

This year's Jerusalem snow in pictures

Snow is a uniquely beautiful equalizer for all Jerusalem's inhabitants.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 11:06

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2022 11:41
(photo credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)
(photo credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)

No matter what else is going on these days, the snow is happening for all Jerusalem residents right now.

Let's enjoy its beauty while it lasts!
Some brave souls braved the now especially slippery Old City cobblestones at the crack of dawn on Thursday morning, capturing the Kotel and its plaza exquisitely.
The Kotel on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV) The Kotel on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)

(credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV) (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)

A frozen hand-washing station. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) A frozen hand-washing station. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Kotel detail. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) Kotel detail. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Man praying alone at the Kotel. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) Man praying alone at the Kotel. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Only the most dedicated worshippers came up to the Temple Mount today. Muslims and Hasidic Jews prayed side by side in the snow. 

Many Jerusalemites are working or learning from home on Thursday and therefore do not need public transport. However, not everyone can stay cozily at home. 
Commuters are waiting for the Jerusalem light rail, come hail, snow, or shine. 
Passengers getting on and off at the City Hall stop. (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG) Passengers getting on and off at the City Hall stop. (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
The Jerusalem light rail. (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG) The Jerusalem light rail. (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
The Knesset is covered in white. 
The now snow-covered Knesset. (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)The now snow-covered Knesset. (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)
The ever-bustling Mahane Yehuda is looking more deserted than ever.
Mahane Yehuda in winter. (credit: Cameron Zaig) Mahane Yehuda in winter. (credit: Cameron Zaig)
Jerusalem municipality workers and security guards are doing their best to keep drivers and residents safe on icy roads. 
(credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV) (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)
Jerusalem policemen in the snow. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV) Jerusalem policemen in the snow. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)
Jerusalem security guard. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)Jerusalem security guard. (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)
Even our Prime Minister Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog lean into the feeling of childhood wonder that the snow brings.
(credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV) (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)
(credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV) (credit: ALON HACHMON/MAARIV)

Still, the actual young children of Jerusalem are perhaps the most excited of all. 

(credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)



Tags isaac herzog snow snow in israel snow in jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by