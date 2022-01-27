This year's Jerusalem snow in pictures

No matter what else is going on these days, the snow is happening for all Jerusalem residents right now.Let's enjoy its beauty while it lasts!Some brave souls braved the now especially slippery Old City cobblestones at the crack of dawn on Thursday morning, capturing the Kotel and its plaza exquisitely.
Only the most dedicated worshippers came up to the Temple Mount today. Muslims and Hasidic Jews prayed side by side in the snow.
Many Jerusalemites are working or learning from home on Thursday and therefore do not need public transport. However, not everyone can stay cozily at home. Commuters are waiting for the Jerusalem light rail, come hail, snow, or shine. The Knesset is covered in white. The ever-bustling Mahane Yehuda is looking more deserted than ever. Jerusalem municipality workers and security guards are doing their best to keep drivers and residents safe on icy roads. Even our Prime Minister Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog lean into the feeling of childhood wonder that the snow brings.
Still, the actual young children of Jerusalem are perhaps the most excited of all.