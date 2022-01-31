The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Amnesty is charging Israeli apartheid to erase Jewish state - NGO claims

"Amnesty wants to use sanctions, boycotts, arrests of Israeli officials to attack Israel’s existence as a Jewish state," NGO Monitor stated.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2022 08:54
Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate against South Africa-Israel relations in Cape Town in 2018. (photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
Anti-Israel protesters demonstrate against South Africa-Israel relations in Cape Town in 2018.
(photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)

An upcoming Amnesty International report labeling Israel as an apartheid state seeks to criminalize the existence of the Jewish state as the national homeland for the Jewish people, the right-wing group NGO Monitor claimed.

It obtained a copy of the report due out on Tuesday and tweeted a page of the document, plus commentary.

"The purpose" of the report is "is to characterize the right of Jews to sovereign equality in their historic homeland as a violation of the [international] legal order. 

"The overarching political objective is to erase and subsume the nation-state of the Jewish people into a single state of Palestine," NGO Monitor stated.

Amnesty International is the fourth left-wing NGO to accuse Israel of the crime of apartheid in the last two years, but it is not the sole county against which it has issued such a charge. Amnesty has also accused Myanmar of apartheid for its treatment of the Rohingya.

A bloodied Israeli flag hangs on the main building at the University of Cape Town on Monday at the start of Israel-Apartheid Week. (credit: SAUJS/FACEBOOK)A bloodied Israeli flag hangs on the main building at the University of Cape Town on Monday at the start of Israel-Apartheid Week. (credit: SAUJS/FACEBOOK)

It follows similar accusations by Human Rights Watch and the Israeli group B'Tselem. Yesh Din limited its apartheid charges to the West Bank, whereas the others spoke of Israeli actions of apartheid both within its sovereign territory and areas of its military rule. 

Amnesty's release of its report comes in advance of anticipated action on the matter this year before the UN Human Rights Council, including in the first report this June of the permanent Commission of Inquiry against Israel.

"Make no mistake. Amnesty wants to use sanctions, boycotts, arrests of Israeli officials to attack Israel’s existence as a Jewish state. Much of the Arab world moves to peace with Israel; Amnesty wants a return to the Cold War, state boycotts, and Soviet propaganda," NGO Monitor stated.

"For 2+ years, dozens of NGOs and their UN allies have campaigned using pseudo-reports to accuse Israel of “apartheid," NGO Monitor tweeted.

"A year after the [Human Rights Watch report], which is virtually identical, Amnesty jumps on the bandwagon to boost the apartheid hate campaign," NGO Monitor wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League wrote warned the report would "lead to intensified antisemitism" and "places Jews in danger around the world."

"This new report goes beyond criticizing Israeli policies and actions to painting Israel's very creation as illegitimate, immoral, and faulted."

The ADL took issue with the report called for the right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants to the state of Israel, a move which it said, "would mean in effect, the end of Israel’s existence as a Jewish state."

"Amnesty International’s allegations that Israel’s crimes go back to the sin of its creation in 1948, serve to present the Jewish and democratic state as singularly illegitimate at its foundational roots. 

"Such a hateful characterization not only delegitimizes the Israeli state enterprise and the Jewish right to self-determination in its historic homeland, but also undermines the vision of a mutually negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that will provide security, dignity, and self-determination to both peoples," the ADL stated.

The report lacks context with regard to the county's treatment of its Arab citizens, the ADL explained.

 Amnesty's charge of apartheid, ethnic cleansing and war crimes "casts aspersions on those who support a Jewish and democratic state, including the vast majority of Jews around the world and creates fertile ground for a hostile and at times antisemitic discourse."



