US officer observed IAF drill simulating attack on Iran

A US officer was allowed to participate as an observer in an Israel Air Force drill in recent weeks that simulated an attack on Iran, KAN news reported on Tuesday.

The operation and confidential drill took place about two weeks ago and involved dozens of aircraft.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to the report, the fact that Americans were allowed at sites they're normally not allowed in has a lot of importance, especially as it comes amid talks in Vienna to return to the nuclear deal between world powers and Iran.

The training reportedly included a number of scenarios, including aerial refueling, hitting a long-range target and dealing with surface-to-air missiles.

In mid-January, IAF pilots and the US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT) held a joint training exercise called Desert Falcon. The exercises simulated airstrikes and dog fights.

Israeli jets fly alongside AFCENT jets in the 'Desert Falcon' drill, on January 16, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In December, KAN reported that the IDF was planning a massive mock strike aerial drill for this summer to prepare for a potential strike on Iran's nuclear program.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced that the Israel Navy is for the first time taking part in one of the largest American-led naval drills in the Red Sea alongside dozens of other countries.

“The Israel Navy will join 60 naval fleets for the US Navy-led ‘IMX’ International Naval Exercise,” the IDF said. “For the first time, our Flotilla 3 & Underwater Warfare Unit will train with the US Fifth Fleet in the Red Sea. We look forward to strengthening security & global cooperation.”

Israeli troops have held several drills with CENTCOM, the United States Air Force Central Command (AFCENT) and NAVCENT in recent months in the South of the county, including one in November with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in the Red Sea.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.