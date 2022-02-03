Become the best Jewish Educator you can be!

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 15:18

Updated: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 15:29
Matan - Women's Institute for Torah Studies (photo credit: Courtesy of Matan)
Matan - Women's Institute for Torah Studies
(photo credit: Courtesy of Matan)

Join us for two mini-classes by renowned Matan scholars

Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 10:00 am EST | 9:00 am CST | 5:00 Israel Time >>

Click here to watch!

This Sunday, February 6, the Matan Bellows Eshkolot Educators Tanach Institute for Women invites you to a ‘taste’ of its stimulating and fulfilling learning program with two mini-classes on Zoom given by Dr. Yael Ziegler, Rosh Batei Midrash and Academic Director of Matan, and Rabbanit Shani Taragin, Educational Director of the Eshkolot program.

The Bellows Eshkolot Educators Institute for Tanach and Jewish Studies, now in its sixth year, trains female Jewish educators to become master teachers and leaders in Jewish schools in the Diaspora. The Institute is ideal both for women starting their careers in Jewish education and for experienced teachers who want to enrich their knowledge and sharpen their pedagogical skills.  

Eshkolot offers two tracks – one in Israel and one online via Zoom to educators in North America. The Israel track is a one-year program that includes pedagogic training and intensive Beit Midrash study at Matan.

The Professional Development track online program is geared toward educators with a minimum of three years of experience teaching Tanach and Jewish studies in Jewish schools in North America. Virtual classes on Sundays make this the perfect program for busy educators who are currently teaching.

Matan–The Sadie Rennert Women’s Institute for Torah Studies is one of Israel’s leading institutions for women’s Torah study and features cutting-edge programs and pioneering institutes in Talmud and Halakha as well as Tanach.

Join us Sunday, February 6 at 10:00 am EST/9:00 am CST/ 5 pm Israel time to experience Eshkolot! 

For more information, visit matan.org.il.



