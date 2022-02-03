Israel Police on Thursday released new information on its probe into reports of sexual offenses committed on an Israeli minor by dozens of teens in a southern Israeli high school.

A gag order had been issued since the start of the investigation due to its nature. However, following a "breakthrough" made by police, it was decided to release some information on the case.

Several Israeli teens aged 15-17 are being investigated by police for committing sexual offenses on a female schoolmate under the age of 14.

In addition, police revealed a number of minors are suspected to have distributed and spread personal videos of the victim.

The allegations, which came to light in late December, have rocked the unnamed high school, located in a regional council in Israel's South.

"A number of difficult incidents that have occurred over the last few years have caused a sense of insecurity among students [at the school]," one student told N12 last month.

"Time and again, another violent incident pops up; the writing was on the wall," the student said.

Despite widespread calls to annul the gag order issued on the investigation, the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court ruled on Thursday to extend it for another 30 days.