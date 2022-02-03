The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Dozens of teens probed in sexual assault case in southern Israel high school

Police revealed that a number of minors are suspected of having distributed and spread personal videos of the victim, a girl under the age of 14.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2022 17:30
Israel Police officer in a police car (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israel Police officer in a police car
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Israel Police on Thursday released new information on its probe into reports of sexual offenses committed on an Israeli minor by dozens of teens in a southern Israeli high school.

A gag order had been issued since the start of the investigation due to its nature. However, following a "breakthrough" made by police, it was decided to release some information on the case.

Several Israeli teens aged 15-17 are being investigated by police for committing sexual offenses on a female schoolmate under the age of 14.

In addition, police revealed a number of minors are suspected to have distributed and spread personal videos of the victim.

Israeli students arrive to school, at a high school in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, November 29, 2020. (credit: FLASH90)Israeli students arrive to school, at a high school in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, November 29, 2020. (credit: FLASH90)

The allegations, which came to light in late December, have rocked the unnamed high school, located in a regional council in Israel's South.

"A number of difficult incidents that have occurred over the last few years have caused a sense of insecurity among students [at the school]," one student told N12 last month.

"Time and again, another violent incident pops up; the writing was on the wall," the student said.

Despite widespread calls to annul the gag order issued on the investigation, the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court ruled on Thursday to extend it for another 30 days.



Tags Israel Israel Police school sexual assault investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by