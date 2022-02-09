The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Law banning photoshop in advertising passes preliminary reading in Knesset

According to the proposed Photoshop Law, violators of the law will be fined up to hundreds of thousands of shekels which will then be donated toward eating disorder treatment centers.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 13:57
photo editing (illustrative) (photo credit: PXHERE)
photo editing (illustrative)
(photo credit: PXHERE)

A photo editing law that would require advertisers to inform the public when using photoshop on images of models has passed the preliminary reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

Part of the law proposes to classify advertisements that don't meet the requirements of the law as social injustice and a crime. As such, any advertisers that don't meet the stated requirements and instead release photoshopped commercials without stating that they have been manipulated will face fines ranging from ten thousand NIS to hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The proceeds from the fine will go toward eating disorder prevention and treatment, and the details of the legal case will be published on a governmental website with the names of the violators for a year.

"Eating disorders have been an issue that doesn't affect just the minorities for a long time now," said MK Limor Magen (Yisrael Beytenu) who submitted the law proposal. "We can continue to close our eyes to the changes in society and culture or we can act. I have chosen to act."

"This law proposal is a small change that means the world to the girl sitting at home," Magen added. "When I hear a mother crying down the phone, when a girl tells me that the beauty norms that she sees in advertisements harm her body image and self-esteem, I want to know that I did everything for them."

Adobe Photoshop (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Adobe Photoshop (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Another law proposal that passed a preliminary reading on Wednesday would require models to have a minimum weight to prevent companies from using extremely thin models and thus create an unrealistic and dangerous beauty norm.

The two proposals are additions to the original law from 2012, known as the Photoshop Law, and give stricter requirements and more severe repercussions for those who break it.



Tags Knesset law israel photoshop law
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
4

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
5

Putin, Johnson speak after UK intercepts four Russian bombers

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by