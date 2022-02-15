The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Herzog attends inauguration of Bedouin cultural center in Rahat

“The first Bedouin city deserves a respectable cultural center in which its residents can take pride,” said Herzog.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 18:00
President Herzog at the Dubai expo, 1/31/2022. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Herzog at the Dubai expo, 1/31/2022.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

In yet another demonstration of his determination to be the president of all the citizens of Israel, President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday went to Rahat, the largest Bedouin city in the Negev Desert, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Rahat’s first fully-fledged, modern cultural and leisure center.

Among the other dignitaries who attended and were welcomed by Rahat Mayor Fayez Abu Sahiban, were Yoav Segalovitz, the deputy minister for Internal Security; MK Mansour Abbas, who is a member of the government coalition; and Avigdor Yitzhaki, the chairman of Mifal Hapayis, the National Lottery, who is a former director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office. The new cultural center was built with substantial help from Mifal Hapayis.

Rahat received city status because of its urban character. Its residents are not nomads, but live in modern apartment buildings, and many are university graduates.

In congratulating Rahat on its new cultural icon, Herzog emphasized the history and heritage of the Bedouin in the Negev and the important role that the Bedouin community plays in Israeli society.

“The first Bedouin city, a city of more than 70,000 residents, deserves a respectable cultural center in which its residents can take pride,” said Herzog.

The Bedouin settlement of Rahat, South District of Israel. Rahat is the largest Bedouin settlement in Israel, and the only one to have the status of city.October 31 2010. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)The Bedouin settlement of Rahat, South District of Israel. Rahat is the largest Bedouin settlement in Israel, and the only one to have the status of city.October 31 2010. (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Despite the festive occasion, Herzog could not refrain from mentioning the recent unrest in Bedouin society, violations of the law, and violent clashes with law enforcement personnel.

“The fight to protect lives and the rule of law is our common fight,” he said. “It is a fight by state authorities, a fight by the Israel Police – and yes, it is also a fight by the municipality, a fight by religious leaders, teachers at school and parents at home. It is a struggle in which we must all join forces and fight together. Instead of sowing hatred and reaping chaos, we must sow hope and enjoy the fruits of partnership. We must see how close and how similar we are, and how strong we are when we choose each other, when we choose respect and when we choose life.”

In this context, he saw the new cultural center as a place of hope and honor.

“Rahat is a major metropolis for Bedouin society and for all residents of the western Negev,” said Abu Sahiban. “Many studies show that culture, art and theater create quality of life, local pride and socioeconomic development. We are proud of the cultural center in Rahat, which will combine the worlds of the spirit from east to west, and in addition to providing high-quality culture and leisure, will symbolize inspiration, hope and coexistence.”

An example of coexistence in the Negev is the Jewish-Bedouin charitable organization Desert Stars. Following the inauguration ceremony, Herzog met with some of the members of Desert Stars, and learned from them about what they are doing to promote a new generation of young Bedouin leadership in the Negev through social activism

The organization was founded in 2013 by Matan Yaffe and Dr. Muhammad Al-Nabar. It encourages Jewish and Bedouin Israelis to get to know each other and work together for the common good. Herzog, whose friendly nature and genuine curiosity put people at ease and enable them to chat with him without inhibition, held an open conversation with participants, who were more than eager to share their experiences with him.

Lina Abu Sabitan, a 19-year-old participant from Tel Sheva, told the president about the organization’s visit to Bnei Brak and their encounter with representatives of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) society.

“The Jews don’t know everything yet about Bedouin society, and we don’t know everything about Jewish society, either,” she admitted. “So many questions came up in the meeting, because it was the first time that we had met people from different sections of society.”

Pleased that meeting and learning about the other is an essential part of the program, Herzog said, “It is very important that Jewish society gets to know the story, structure,and culture of Bedouin society, and it is also important that Bedouin society gets to know the Jewish story and Jewish society. There is no other choice. This is the only way that we will succeed.”



Tags Israel Negev isaac herzog bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by