Ukraine crisis: Jewish Agency emissaries leave Kyiv

The emissaries of the Jewish Agency will move to a temporary mission to open in the city of Lviv, until a reassessment of the situation early next week.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 21:04

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 21:05
Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic take part in shooting drills at a range on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, December 14, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic take part in shooting drills at a range on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, December 14, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

"Jewish Agency's emissaries in Kyiv Ukraine will move to the city of Lviv together with the Israeli diplomats - the Jewish Agency's representative in the capital will continue to operate through the facilities and provide service to the Jewish community," according to a press release sent by JAFI.

"The decision to transfer the Israeli emissaries from the capital, Kyiv, was made following a recent assessment by the Jewish Agency and following the Foreign Ministry's announcement of the transfer of the Israeli embassy and Israeli diplomats to the city of Lviv."



"In addition, the Jewish Agency's representative office in Kyiv will continue to operate through local workers and provide services to the Jewish community in all its areas of activity."

The Jewish Agency's activities in Ukraine are spread throughout Jewish communities across the country and focus on a variety of education programs, community strengthening, deepening ties with Israel and assisting Jews who are interested in making Aliyah to Israel.

President Isaac Herzog, then serving as Jewish Agency chairman, speaks during a rally in Jerusalem in 2020 held in solidarity with Jews in the US and around the world following a wave of antisemitic attacks. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) President Isaac Herzog, then serving as Jewish Agency chairman, speaks during a rally in Jerusalem in 2020 held in solidarity with Jews in the US and around the world following a wave of antisemitic attacks. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Yaakov Hagoel, said: "The Jewish Agency closely monitors developments in Ukraine and is prepared to respond to various scenarios, in coordination with the relevant government ministries."


