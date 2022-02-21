Ukraine crisis: Jewish Agency emissaries leave Kyiv

"Jewish Agency's emissaries in Kyiv Ukraine will move to the city of Lviv together with the Israeli diplomats - the Jewish Agency's representative in the capital will continue to operate through the facilities and provide service to the Jewish community," according to a press release sent by JAFI.

"The decision to transfer the Israeli emissaries from the capital, Kyiv, was made following a recent assessment by the Jewish Agency and following the Foreign Ministry's announcement of the transfer of the Israeli embassy and Israeli diplomats to the city of Lviv."

The emissaries of the Jewish Agency will move to a temporary mission to open in the city of Lviv, until a reassessment of the situation early next week.

"In addition, the Jewish Agency's representative office in Kyiv will continue to operate through local workers and provide services to the Jewish community in all its areas of activity."

The Jewish Agency's activities in Ukraine are spread throughout Jewish communities across the country and focus on a variety of education programs, community strengthening, deepening ties with Israel and assisting Jews who are interested in making Aliyah to Israel.

