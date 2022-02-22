Herzog maintains diplomatic discretion with Conference of Presidents

President Isaac Herzog maintained diplomatic discretion on Tuesday when he hosted the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations at his official residence.

Both he and they referred to his impending visits to Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, but beyond mentioning that his visit to the first two are an expression of friendship and that his visit to Turkey is an opportunity for Moslem-Jewish dialogue, as well as for a meeting with the Turkish Jewish community, Herzog was careful to play his cards close to his chest, though he did say that dialogue between Muslims and Jews in the region is a great blessing, "so that we can show that there is another way."

Similarly, in view of the fact that he had been to Ukraine last year for the inauguration of the Babyn Yar monument, he refrained, when asked, from commenting on the current situation between Ukraine and Russia, saying: "I don't think I should speak in any way on the current issue."

For several of the participants in the Presidents' Conference, including Conference chair Dianne Lob, this was their first visit to the residence of the President of Israel, and they excitedly roamed the grounds, walked along the row of busts of former presidents, read their thumbnail biographies and posed for selfies.

Once the meeting with Herzog started, though very respectful, it was also casual because Herzog in his previous capacities as chairman of the Jewish Agency, Opposition leader, Minister and cabinet secretary, had met most of his guests on many occasions and was on first name terms with them.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations mission to Israel, February 20, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Aside from making a brief welcoming address, he wanted to hear their impressions and their concerns, and was willing to answer their questions.

Though widely perceived as the most diplomatically talented president in the nation's history, Herzog, when asked about the legacy he envisaged that he would leave, did not speak of diplomatic conquests, but said that his main focus was to calm down the tensions in Israel, while encouraging mutual understanding and respect, without marginalizing the identities of any demographic group. To him national unity, as distinct from uniformity, is paramount.

He is also interested in helping the underprivileged sectors of Israeli society as well as those with disabilities.

"There's a lot of stuff on the President's agenda," he said.

Asked about how to integrate haredim into mainstream Israeli society, particularly the work force, Herzog replied that there must be as much dialogue as possible with the haredim. He also made the point that observations about haredim are superficial, and must be judged from underneath. "The haredi community cannot be judged as one," he said. "There are many facets and many sea changes going on."

In response to another question about how to deal with antisemitism in America, which he was told "is not subtle. It's right in your face," Herzog said that he was in consultation with Professor. Irwin Cotler, whom he regards as one of the world's greatest experts on fighting antisemitism.

Herzog also gave credit to Britain's Chelsea Football Club which in recent years has been educating against hatred and antisemitism. He stressed the importance of getting to the masses through enterprises that have great impact.

Someone with a South African background raised the issue of the challenges being faced by South African Jewry, which she said is not sufficiently spoken about in wider Jewish circles. Wary of saying anything that might be misconstrued as an insult to the South African government, Herzog allowed himself a terse comment We know the problems of the South African Jewish community. They need sympathy and empathy from some of the more affluent communities."

Another source of concern to one of the participants was that secular Jews in Israel appear to be removed from Judaism.

Herzog disputed this saying that he would be very cautious about claiming that secular Jews in Israel are not linked to Jewish tradition. They are linked in many different ways, including literature, poetry and song, he said.