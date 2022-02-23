The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The Herzl Museum in Jerusalem is now appealing to Arab-Israelis

The Herzl Museum will translate all its exhibits into Arabic.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 12:49
The state-funded Herzl Museum in Jerusalem is in the first stages of appealing towards the Arab-Israeli community and is translating all of the exhibits into Arabic. 

Chairman of the Herzl Museum Uri Zaki has revealed in an interview to the Jerusalem Post that “When I discovered last year that the museum operates in 8 different languages, yet Arabic, that is an official language in Israel, wasn’t one of them - I asked our team to start working on changing this reality” he says. 

The Herzl museum includes audiovisual 4D film exhibits about Herzl's path to Zionism, his activities in the Zionist political movements and comparing Herzl's vision for Israel as outlined in his book ‘The Old New Land’ to Israel's achievements in practice. The museum is managed by the World Zionist Organization, and Zaki was appointed as chairman as a senior member of the left-wing Meretz political party. His wife is Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg, who is also a former leader of the Meretz party. 

Theodor Herzl was an Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist and political activist, considered as the father of modern political Zionism. Herzl formed the Zionist Organization and promoted Jewish immigration to Palestine in an effort to form a Jewish state. Herzl is considered to be the "Visionary of the State" of Israel. 

“Herzl's heritage deserves to be exposed to the Arab public through the Herzl Museum,” says Zaki and adds that “Arab Israelis need to hear about the Zionist story through Herzls eyes and therefore, I thought this was important that our museum be made accessible to the Arab public.” 

Zaki explains that the first stage is subtitles in Arabic that have already been translated and created. The subtitles are being implemented in the audio-visual aspects of the museum. “The second step will be dubbing the videos into Arabic as we have done in other languages.”

The third stage will be, according to Zaki, “training Arabic speaking instructors and tour guides, while also discussing with them how to deal with difficult questions and situations that will arise among Arab Israelis.”

What message is important to you to get across to an Arab student who will visit the museum for the first time?

“Herzl himself told us that we know we will succeed according to our attitude towards the Arab minority in Israel. His legacy to us was how we should treat the Arab minority within us. It is important for the Arab public to know Herzl's legacy since this is the source of the establishment of the state. There are also negative elements in Arab history when it comes to Zionism and I would like for them to hear out what Herzl had to say. Herzl was in favor of integration and equality. He wrote about it in his book. He was in favor of freedom of vote and many more elements regarding Arabs in Israel.

“I want them (the Arab-Israeli community) to have a chance to learn about Zionism and to know that we are making an effort to give them a chance. It is important to me in my perception to be exposed to other audiences as well as to the ultra-Orthodox society.” Zaki reveals that he has already started a soft launch approach toward Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) opinion-makers “As opposed to the Arabic speaking public, with the Haredi population we don’t need to translate anything, we’re not working on subtitles in Yiddish at the moment,” he says jokingly. 



Tags museum arabic theodor herzl
