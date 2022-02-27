Israel's Foreign Ministry staff is working under fire in the Ukraine, even as their union in Jerusalem is fighting for their rights for a livable salary.

At issue is a 2017 agreement between their union and the Finance Ministry's Salary and Employment Agreements Department to raise salaries in the Foreign Ministry – for the first time since 2000.

In reality, the union has said payment for the expenses of diplomats posted abroad has been cut such that they are earning less than before.

On Sunday the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee held a hearing on the matter in advance of a meeting with the Finance Ministry and the Treasury on Monday.

Yosef Levi-Sfari, who represented the workers told the committee that an average Foreign Ministry salary was NIS 6,000-7,000 including for those who had served in Israeli missions abroad.

Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (credit: Mykhailo Markiv/Reuters)

Such a low pay grade, Levi-Sfari said, harms the Foreign Ministry's ability to attract the next generation who fail to see a future for themselves, he said.

The foreign ministry staff salary abroad also needs to be upgraded and is insufficient to provide for the needs of a family, he said.

Nor does that take into account the fact that in quite a number of cases ministry staff workers have to evacuated out of the country or moved to alternative locations within the country they serve to ensure their safety, Levi-Sfari said.

He noted that if the war in Ukraine continues for more than two weeks, the families of the ministry staff that were evacuated back to Israel would have to foot the bill for their own expenses.

In addition, Levi-Sfari said there is a culture within the ministry that the staff is available round the clock, without any additional monetary compensation.

Everyone is excited that Israel has organized 100 ton of humanitarian relief for the Ukraine, he said, but that came as the result of Galit Peleg Director of Overseas Programs at Mashav.

It came about because she worked all weekend without any promise of additional pay, Levi-Sfari said. He asked that the FADC hold a second hearing on the matter after Monday's meeting to ensure that progress had been made.

MK Ofir Akunis (Likud) said he believed the situation presented a "strategic threat" to Israel.