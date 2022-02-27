The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israeli FM staff working under fire in Ukraine, while fighting for rights at home

There is a culture within the ministry that the staff is available round the clock, without any additional monetary compensation, says Yosef Levi-Sfari who represented the workers.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 18:44
Foreign Ministry workers protesting their work conditions, January 2, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Foreign Ministry workers protesting their work conditions, January 2, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel's Foreign Ministry staff is working under fire in the Ukraine, even as their union in Jerusalem is fighting for their rights for a livable salary.

At issue is a 2017 agreement between their union and the Finance Ministry's Salary and Employment Agreements Department to raise salaries in the Foreign Ministry – for the first time since 2000.

In reality, the union has said payment for the expenses of diplomats posted abroad has been cut such that they are earning less than before.

On Sunday the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee held a hearing on the matter in advance of a meeting with the Finance Ministry and the Treasury on Monday.

Yosef Levi-Sfari, who represented the workers told the committee that an average Foreign Ministry salary was NIS 6,000-7,000 including for those who had served in Israeli missions abroad.

Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (credit: Mykhailo Markiv/Reuters) Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from Kyiv, Ukraine February 27, 2022. (credit: Mykhailo Markiv/Reuters)

Such a low pay grade, Levi-Sfari said, harms the Foreign Ministry's ability to attract the next generation who fail to see a future for themselves, he said.

The foreign ministry staff salary abroad also needs to be upgraded and is insufficient to provide for the needs of a family, he said. 

Nor does that take into account the fact that in quite a number of cases ministry staff workers have to evacuated out of the country or moved to alternative locations within the country they serve to ensure their safety, Levi-Sfari said.

He noted that if the war in Ukraine continues for more than two weeks, the families of the ministry staff that were evacuated back to Israel would have to foot the bill for their own expenses. 

In addition, Levi-Sfari said there is a culture within the ministry that the staff is available round the clock, without any additional monetary compensation.

Everyone is excited that Israel has organized 100 ton of humanitarian relief for the Ukraine, he said, but that came as the result of Galit Peleg Director of Overseas Programs at Mashav.

It came about because she worked all weekend without any promise of additional pay, Levi-Sfari said. He asked that the FADC hold a second hearing on the matter after Monday's meeting to ensure that progress had been made.

MK Ofir Akunis (Likud) said he believed the situation presented a "strategic threat" to Israel.



Tags Foreign Ministry Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
4

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
5

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by