Herzog to visit Turkey this week

Herzog will be the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008 and the first president since 2003.

By LAHAV HARKOV, GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 19:41

Updated: MARCH 5, 2022 19:47
President Herzog at the Dubai expo, 1/31/2022. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Herzog at the Dubai expo, 1/31/2022.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog plans to embark on a two-day state visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the President's Office confirmed on Saturday.

Herzog will be the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008 and the first president since 2003.

The president will visit Ankara, where he and his wife Michal Herzog will be welcomed to the Presidential Complex in an official ceremony, and then Istanbul, where they will meet members of the Jewish community.

The presidents are expected to discuss Israel-Turkey relations and the potential for expanding collaboration between their respective countries.

The rapprochement between Israel and Turkey in recent months, following years of frosty relations, began with Erdogan calling Herzog to congratulate him on his election victory. They have spoken several times since.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 27, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 27, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in February that Israel was treading cautiously regarding Erdogan’s overtures.

“Things are happening very slowly and gradually,” he said, adding that Herzog’s trip to Ankara was being fully coordinated with him, and praising Herzog’s role in Israel’s international relations.

Erdogan called for improved ties with Israel several times last year, including in December to the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States.  Despite his differences with Israel over finding a solution to the conflict with the Palestinians, Erdogan said, relations between Turkey and Israel are essential for the security and stability of the region.

Turkey’s change in policy might be related to its declining economy and growing diplomatic isolation, which it has sought to resolve, including through a rapprochement with the UAE.

At the same time, Turkey harbors Hamas terrorists, Erdogan has accused Israel of intentionally killing Palestinian children, and state-controlled media outlets have broadcast antisemitic television series. Earlier this year, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Israel for evicting Palestinians who had illegally built their homes and businesses on public land, and Turkey’s Religious Affairs Ministry organized a “symposium meant to raise awareness about conflict in Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque,” among other destabilizing activities in Israel’s capital.

Tensions between Israel and Turkey began in 2008, when then-prime minister Ehud Olmert met with Erdogan and launched Operation Cast Lead in the Gaza Strip days later. They peaked in 2010 when the Erdogan-linked IHH (Humanitarian Relief Foundation) sent the Mavi Marmara ship to bust the IDF’s naval blockade on Gaza, arming some of the people aboard. IDF naval commandos stopped the ship, were confronted by IHH members aboard and killed nine of them.

Israel and Turkey maintained diplomatic relations in the aftermath, even reinstalling ambassadors in 2016. But two years later, Ankara expelled Israel’s ambassador over the IDF’s response to rioting on the Gaza border.

During his visit to Nicosia last week and Athens the week before that, Herzog gave assurances to the that mending fences with Turkey would not affect Israel's excellent relations with Cyprus and Greece.

Before leaving for Turkey, Herzog will host the largest swearing-in ceremony for judges that has ever been held at the President's Residence, where 50 new judges, including one for the Supreme Court, will pledge their allegiance without fear or favor on Sunday evening.

For more than twenty years, there has been a serious backlog in dealing with cases in all the courts, and this large scale of judicial appointments is in response to an urgent need to relieve the logjam.



